Two Willard bowlers make the Top 5 in a state event

Jeri finish in 5th place in the HDCP Singles Division with a score of 935 and Nikki finished in 4th place in the Scratch Singles Division with a score of 858. They were the only two women eligible to bowl in this event from Willard and Dynasty Lanes but they both finished in the Top 5.
Cashiers in the Scratch Singles Division
Carly Graham, Cleveland 918
Gina Rucker, Bellefontaine 886
Lori Reasoner, Dayton 886
Nikki Sims, Willard 858
Rachel Delserone, Lorain 838
Jessica Vandergrift, Canton 828
Robin Wilson, Cincinnati 812
Francisca Melendrez, Bowling Green 804
Cashiers in the HDCP Singles Division
Nedra Nichting, Hamilton 1041
Mary Lou Trout, Gallipolis 1019
Sonya Adams, Portsmouth 980
Toni Graves, Chillicothe 955
Jeri Laser, Willard 935
Susan Dunlap, Newcomerstown 934
Sandra Wince, Southeastern Ohio 926
Marcy Tennant, United 922