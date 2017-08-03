Two Willard bowlers make the Top 5 in a state event

Jeri finish in 5th place in the HDCP Singles Division with a score of 935 and Nikki finished in 4th place in the Scratch Singles Division with a score of 858. They were the only two women eligible to bowl in this event from Willard and Dynasty Lanes but they both finished in the Top 5.

Cashiers in the Scratch Singles Division

Carly Graham, Cleveland 918

Gina Rucker, Bellefontaine 886

Lori Reasoner, Dayton 886

Nikki Sims, Willard 858

Rachel Delserone, Lorain 838

Jessica Vandergrift, Canton 828

Robin Wilson, Cincinnati 812

Francisca Melendrez, Bowling Green 804

Cashiers in the HDCP Singles Division

Nedra Nichting, Hamilton 1041

Mary Lou Trout, Gallipolis 1019

Sonya Adams, Portsmouth 980

Toni Graves, Chillicothe 955

Jeri Laser, Willard 935

Susan Dunlap, Newcomerstown 934

Sandra Wince, Southeastern Ohio 926

Marcy Tennant, United 922