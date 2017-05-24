NL bowling tourney winners announced

Mike Moffett, president of the Bowling Association, welcomed the bowlers and guests and handed out the City Tournament awards. The winners of the team event were James Grewell, Josh Harner, Logan Stumpf, Chad Hopkins and Kyle Johnson, and the team was sponsored by Gary’s Barbershop.

Grewell and Harner took the doubles award and Grewell was the singles winner, as well as the winner of the all-events actual handicap.

Owner John Hofacker thanked everyone for bowling and announced the summer no-tap league begins 7 p.m., Thursday, May 25, Lane Masters continues at 7 p.m. Fridays, the youth league meets at noon each Saturday and a pool tourney begins at 7 p.m., also on Saturday. Call 419-929-9944 or email newlondonlanes @gmail.com. The BBQ ribs and chicken dinner was catered by Jimmy’s BBQ in Norwalk.