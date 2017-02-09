Prep Roundup | Catch up on all of the latest HS Sports results

Norwalk 2902, Willard 2805

The Norwalk boys’ bowling squad had a huge win Thursday over Willard in their final NOL match on senior night at Kenilee Lanes.

The Truckers were led by senior Logan McConegly with 436 and senior Jonah Collins 420.

Norwalk took a 943-927 lead after first individual match Willard fired back 1012-971 putting the Truckers down by 24 pins going into Bakers. Norwalk shined with 988-865 advantage for the win.

The Truckers continue their week Saturday at the Tiffin Invite at noon.

Norwalk 2420, Sandusky 2305

The Norwalk Lady Truckers’ bowling team took home a huge Northern Ohio League win over Sandusky on Tuesday evening.

Coming up big for the ladies were Makenna Hipp with a career high game of 201, Katie Houpt with a season high 175 game, and Paige Stuhdreher with a 202 game. Senior Camryn Bickerstaff continues to be a team leader throwing a 324 for her 2 games. Madison Hainline and Emily Berry both came up big for the Truckers in the bakers games as these games were pivotal in deciding the match. With the win Norwalk moves into a tie for 2nd place in the NOL.

Norwalk's biggest fan, Georgio Sortino was on hand to root the team on to victory.

The JV bowlers were also victorious vs Sandusky winning by 151 pins. High bowlers for the Truckers were Emily Knople with a 141 and Janie Dominquez with a season high 137.

Norwalk 2238, Shelby 1668

WILLARD — The Norwalk Boys’ bowling team took on Shelby at Dynasty Lanes on Wednesday night bringing home a Northern Ohio League victory.

Cameron Nickoli rolled a 201 and Chris Tuttle rolled a 362 series. The junior varsity team also won.

Columbian 2862, Willard 2490

TIFFIN — The Willard boys’ bowling team dropped a tough NOL match to Tiffin Columbian on Wednesday.

Leading the way for the Flashes was Josh Holida’s 407 series while Nate Garrett added a 391 score. Brandon Dye rolled a 361 and Jacob holthouse added a 306. Nicholas Scholes rounded out the scoring with a 274.

The Flashes fall to 8-7 on the season and 3-4 in the NOL.

Willard 2353, Columbian 1740

TIFFIN — The Willard girls’ bowling team took home a win over Columbian on Wednesday night.

The Lady Flashes were led by Hannah McClanahan with a team-high 362 and Kourtney Craft added a 331. Kathleen Schaaf rolled a 322 with Annie Cummings adding a 312. Aubrey Mathias chipped in with a 156 to round out the scoring.

The Lady Flashes improve to 14-2 and 6-1 in the NOL.