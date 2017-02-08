Recreational Sports Scores

Jan. 24

Brown, Crane & Associates, 18-6; Nobil’s Sports & Trophies, 16-8; Scheid Electric, 16-8; Domino’s Pizza, 13-11; Sharpnack Ford, 12-12; The Freight House, 12-12; Midway Truck Center, 8-16; Kenilee Lanes, 1-23

Jim Loughton, 279-201-661; Hogan Hite, 223-217-214-654; Jack Meyer, 220-204-226-650; Jim Hofacker, 201-226-620; Bill Pressley, 226-212-620; Tim Nickoli, 214-216-609; Charlie Meyer, 210-548; Herman Lerch, 547; Ben Luxon, 539; Jay Luxon, 202, 520; Dave Hasselbach, 205-509

WEDNESDAY INDUSTRIAL

Jan. 25

A&M Truck & Trailer Repair, 53-27; New London Lanes, 52-28; Brian’s Bunch, 51-29; East of Chicago, 38-42; Sharpnack Ford, 38-42

Rod Estep, 235-233-669; Jim Hofacker, 201-255-210-666; Tom Smith, 243-593; Craig Meyer, 203-203-578; Frank Murr, 205-578; Herman Lerch, 572; Mike Moffit, 221-571; Shawn Tappel, 211-215-568; Dee Bowling, 213-566; John Martin, 555

FRIDAY NIGHT EARLY BIRDS

Jan. 27

Choice Lawn Care, 28-12; Kingpin, 26-14; Mike & Friends, 26-14; Becker’s Auto Electric, 26-14; Wonder Bar, 22-18; Xtreme Revolutions, 16-24; Riverview Cafe, 12-28

Mike Collins, 216-257-205-678; Austin Adams, 242-203-641; Kodie Stout, 239-597; Mitchell Robles, 214-201-591; Kevin Carty, 215-585; John Sheets, 224-574; Tracy Teel, 201-564; Ron Ross, 560; Herman Lerch, 215-547; Rick Stevenson, 542; Kathy Carty, 529; Jim Market, 525; Jack Meyer, 524; Ralph Bryant, 505

MONDAY NIGHT MEN’S POOL LEAGUE

Park Lounge 2, 177-75; Rupp’s Place 1, 172-80; Glass Bar 2, 169-83; Rupp’s Place 2, 156-96; Park Lounge 1, 137-115; Charlie’s 1, 136-116; Buckeye Pub 1, 133-119; Glass Bar 1, 132-120; Rupp’s Place 3, 126-126; Wonder Bar 1, 124-128; Wonder Bar 2, 106-146; Bluto’s 2, 103-149; VFW Post 2743, 99-153; Bluto’s 1, 97-155; Charlie’s 2, 77-175; Buckeye Pub 2, 72-180

DON TESTER FORD SENIOR CITIZENS LEAGUE

Team Standings

Zieker, 55-21; Harold’s Team, 47-29; Leon’s Gang, 39-37; Crase, 45-31; Missler’s, 35-41

High Games

Herm Lerch, 215; Mike Kluding, 210; Chandos Gose, 206; Bill Oiler, 206; Annie Zieker, 165; Helen Hackathorn, 141

High Series

Herm Lerch, 610; Bill Oiler, 563; Mike Kluding, 547; Chandos Gose, 506

Splits

Custer Crase, 3-10; Pat Crase, 3-10; Sue Oiler, 3-10; Helen Hackathorn, 4-5

KENILEE LANES

Dec. 21

Team Standings

Prestige Pools, 39-16; Nobil’s Girls, 33-22; Family Dollar, 30-25; Toft Dairy, 24-31; Carabin Insurance, 20-35; Kenilee Lanes, 19-36

Dec. 28

Prestige Pools, 40-20; Nobil’s Girls, 37-23; Family Dollar, 34-26; Toft Dairy, 25-35; Kenilee Lanes, 24-36; Carabin Insurance, 20-40

Jan. 18

Nobil’s Girls, 52-23; Prestige Pools, 45-30; Toft Dairy, 37-38; Family Dollar, 37-38; Kenilee Lanes, 31-44; Carabin Insurance, 23-52

Jan. 25

Nobil’s Girls, 54-26; Prestige Pools, 49-31; Toft Dairy, 40-40; Family Dollar, 38-42; Kenilee Lanes, 32-48; Carabin Insurance, 27-53