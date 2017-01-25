Recreational Sports Scores

Jan. 10
Domino’s Pizza, 7-1; Nobil’s Sports & Trophies, 6-2; The Freight House, 6-2; Scheid Electric, 6-2; Brown Crane & Associates; 2-6; Midway Truck Center, 2-6; Sharpnack Ford, 2-6; Kenilee Lanes, 1-7
John Wade, 236-201-264-701; Craig Meyer, 223-243-232-698; Jim Loughton, 241-204-223-668; Jay Luxon, 277-203-668; Bill Pressley, 254-213-662; Jim Hofacker, 268-627; Brian Klett, 201-223-621; Hogan Hite, 216-225-615; Josh Burgess, 217-596; Tim Nickoli, 223-555; Tim Molesky, 205-201-532; Ben Luxon, 509; Jarrod Holbrook, 504
WEDNESDAY INDUSTRIAL
Jan. 11
New London Lanes, 48-16; A & M Trailer & Truck Repair, 39-25; Brian’s Bunch, 37-27; East of Chicago, 32-32; Sharpnack Ford, 28-36
Shawn Tappel, 221-205-236-662; Jim Hofacker, 207-219-581; Dee Bowling, 208-572; Frank Murr, 210-544; Mike Moffit, 210-537; Justin Brinker, 204-532; John Martin, 522; Craig Meyer, 214-520; Eric Baughman, 510; Tom Smith, 503
THURSDAY AM BOWLING LEAGUE
Jan. 12
Team Standings
Cornerstone 43.5-12.5; Morman Hinman Tanner, 31-25; Carabin Insurance, 29-27; Pizza Post, 27.5-28.5; Jim’s Pizza Box, 27-29
Week’s Top Bowlers
Kathy Duskin, 158; Dixie Waldron, 136; Velda Haley, 185-466; Judy Stanforth, 132
Splits Made
Kathy Duskin, 6-7-10; Jo Leber, 2-7; Annie Zieker, 3-10
FRIDAY NIGHT EARLY BIRDS
Jan. 13
Becker’s Auto Electric, 18-6; Kingpin, 16-8; Choice Lawn Care, 16-8; Wonder Bar, 14-10; Xtreme Revolutions, 10-14; Mike & Friends, 10-14; Riverview Cafe, 10-14
Austin Adams, 232-299-712; Steve Schoewe, 205-233-242-680; Jack Meyer, 200-248-624; Jim Market, 211-221-618; John Sheets, 214-588; Ken Valentine, 233-574; Tracy Teel, 569; Herman Lerch, 200-559; Matt Espara, 203-205-558; Kevin Carty, 554; Ashley Robles, 554; Kodie Stout, 553; Kathy Carty, 226-549; Dan Hite, 545; Holly Stout, 204-545; Rick Stevenson, 243-538; Brian Degaryden, 519; Devin Stevenson, 515; Ralph Bryant, 512
DON TESTER FORD SENIOR BOWLING LEAGUE
Jan. 16
Team Standings
Zieker, 47-21; Harold’s Team, 44-24; Leon’s Gang, 40-28; Crase, 35-33; Missler’s, 32-36
High Scores
Herm Lerch, 233; Harold Erhman, 188; Sue Oiler, 186; Mike Kluding, 184; Chandos Gose, 180; Helen Hackathorn, 179; Larry Burson, 176; Annie Zieker, 145; Jean Richards, 135
High Series
Herm Lerch, 212-215-233-660; Harold Ehrman, 163-188-165-516
Splits
Mike Kluding, 3-6-7-10; Sandy Motolik, 3-10 (twice); Jean Richards, 5-10; Harold Ehrman, 3-10; Larry Burson, 5-7; Helen Hackathorn, 6-8-10 and 3-10; Sue Oiler, 2-7-8; Pat Crase, 3-10
MONDAY NIGHT MEN’S POOL LEAGUE
Park Lounge 2, 162-66; Glass Bar 2, 154-74; Rupp’s Place 1, 154-74; Rupp’s Place 2, 140-88; Park Lounge 1, 124-104; Charlie’s 1, 123-105; Buckeye Pub 1, 118-110; Rupp’s Place 3, 116-112; Glass Bar 1, 116-112; Wonder Bar 1, 109-119; Wonder Bar 2, 95-133; Bluto’s 2, 94-134; VFW Post 2743, 91-137; Bluto’s 1, 89-139; Charlie’s 2, 72-156; Buckeye Pub 2, 67-161
THURSDAY AM BOWLING LEAGUE
Jan. 19
Team Standings
Cornerstone, 46.5-13.5; Morman Hinman Tanner, 35-25; Carabin Insurance, 29-31; Pizza Post, 28.5-31.5
Week’s Top Bowlers
Pat Crase 146-155-429; Helen Hackathorn, 177; Irma Franklin, 164; Dorothy Alexander, 163; Velda Haley, 157; Annie Zieker, 157; Kathy Duskin, 155
Splits Made
Corrinne Opper, 3-5
HURON COUNTY DARTBALL LEAGUE
A Division
Buckeye Builders, 39-6; Perry Farms/Cameo, 37-8; Martin Farms, 37-8; Monroeville Legion, 36-9
B Division
BNCC 1, 32-13; Rupp’s Place 2, 27-18; Homan Transportation, 22-23; Norwalk VFW, 20-25
C Division
Bronson 2, 18-27; Milan Legion, 17-28; Glass Bar, 16-29; Rupp’s Place 1, 11-34
D Division
Buckeye Pub, 19-26; Charlie’s Bar 1, 13-32; Norwalk Legion, 11-34; Charlie’s Bar 2, 5-40
Game Scores
Martin Farms, 18-8-12; Perry Farms, 9-11-6
Buckeye Builders, 10-18-14; Monroeville Legion, 13-9-11
BNCC 1, 13-6-11; Rupp’s 2, 8-10-5
Glass Bar, 5-6 2; BNCC 2, 6-22-7
Charlie’s 2, 0-0-2; Charlie’s 1, 3-2-3
Rupp’s 1, 5-1-6; Milan Legion, 6-3-2
Homan 2-7-6; Norwalk VFW, 3-9-4
Buckeye Pub, 4-1-1; Norwalk Legion, 3-0-3
Week’s Top Hitters
Scott Valentine, Perry Farms/Cameo, 10/13; Gary Shoop, Norwalk Legion, 8/11; Mike Limberios, Buckeye Builders, 13/18; Lenny Gilbert, Charlie’s 1, 7/10; Jake Spettle, Martin Farms, 11/16; Brian Sparks, Martin Farms, 10/15; Brad Long, Monroeville Legion, 10/15; Gup Meyer, Buckeye Builders, 10/15; Carl Petit, Perry Farms/Cameo, 8/13; Doug Risner, Norwalk Legion, 8/13
Week’s Top RBIs
Glenn Opper, Buckeye Builders, 9; Brad Long, Monroeville Legion, 8; Jason Caldwell, Buckeye Builders, 7
NORWALK PARK & REC. ADULT BASKETBALL STANDINGS
(* denotes clinched 1st half title)
American
*Smiley Automotive, 5-1; Nobil’s 4-2; Moxie, 3-3; Berry Barber Shop, 3-3; Dianna’s Deli, 3-3; MattPool Ltd, 0-6
National
Freight House, 5-1; New Direction Design, 4-2; Chase Appraisal, 4-2; Jumpman, 4-2; Smith Paving 1, 1-5; New London Family Practice, 0-6
Central
*This Isn’t Golf, 6-0; Wakeman Elevator, 4-2; Wonder Bar, 4-2; Foghorn Designs, 2-4; Norwalk Heating, 2-4; Century 21, 0-6
Continental
Monroeville Transmission, 5-1; Janotta & Herner, 4-2; NAPA, 4-2: Tropics, 4-2; Smith Paving 2, 2-4; Firelands Farmer, 3-3; Parmer’s Blackwolves, 2-4; VFW 0-6
International
*New London Pizza House, 5-1; Scheid Construction, 4-2; NOMS, 3-3; Prism/MCR, 3-3; Norwalk Custodial, 3-3; Denny’s, 3-3; Norwalk Furniture, 2-4; BOCA, 1-5