Truckers rule the lanes again

Trucker boys win

Norwalk High School’s boys varsity bowing team came away with a win in its first NOL match over Tiffin 2800-2775. Cam Nickoli led the way with a 231, 213 and Wes Dendinger followed with a 222, 400 series.

“The boys did well tonight,” Norwalk coach John Wade said. “Brady Nunez and Logan Mcconegly came off the bench and kept us in the match.”

The Truckers are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in NOL play. They also travel to Huron Saturday for a Bakers tournament then come home a week from Thursday to play Ashland. The Norwalk JV took a loss and drop to 3-1.

Norwalk swimmers compete

Over the weekend, the Norwalk Truckers boys and girls competed in the 2016 Friendly House Invitational in Mansfield. The Lady Truckers took second out of 11 teams while the boys took sixth out of 12 teams.

Scoring well for the ladies was the relay team of Megan Musso, Carissa Link, Elyse Coe and Anna Little who took fifth in the 200-yard Medley Relay with a 2:12.06 while Paiten Ott, Lizzie Ratliff, Mara Berry and Olivia Babka took 12th with a 2:25.67 in the event. Sela Berry took seventh in the 200-yard free with a time of 2:26.30 and Anessa Berry took ninth in the event with a 2:30.98. Mara Berry also finished eighth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:48.36, Callie Link took 11th with a 2:53.94 and Maddie Deiderick took 16th in the event with a 3:10.06.

In the 50-yard free, Little earned the top spot on the team with a fifth place finish in 27.33 while Carissa Link took 14th with a 29.06. Katie Wescott (21st; 30.24), Elyse Coe (23rd; 30.61), Olivia Babka (25th; 31.18), Julia Olsen (30th; 32.30), Ott (32nd; 32.71), Kennadi Martin (46th; 38.16), Olsen (50th; 40.57) and Sydney Smith (52nd; 42.25) rounded out the results from the event.

Coe took eighth in the 100-yard fly with a time of 1:25.09 while Megan Musso took ninth with a 1:25.18. Little took the top team spot in the 100-yard free with a fourth place finish in 1:01.37. Wescott (13th, 1:07.73), Anessa Berry (15th; 1:09.66), Julia Olsen (21st, 1:11.52), Deiderick (23rd, 1:12.89), Babka (25th, 1:13.60), Kristen Olsen (49th, 1:38.37) and Smith (50th, 1:38.81) rounded out the results from the event.

Stela Berry took fifth in the 500-yard free with a time of 6:44.85. The relay team of Carissa Link, Coe, Sela Berry and Little took third in the 200-yard free relay with a 1:56.52 while the team of Anessa Berry, Callie Link, Westcott and Babka took sixth with a 2:03.86 and the team of Deiderick, Megan Berry, Julia Olsen and Ott took 10th with a 2:12.50.

Mara Berry took sixth in the 100-yard back stroke with a 1:16.61 while Musso took ninth with a 1:18.80 and Ott took 10th with a 1:19.47. Callie Link took 12th with a 1:22.62 and Megan Berry took 23rd with a 1:38.93. Carissa Link took third in the 100-yard breast stroke with a 1:21.33 while Ratliff took 15th with a 1:31.48 and Megan Berry took 22nd with a 1:42.80 in the event.

The team of Sela Berry, Mara Berry, Callie Link and Westcott took fourth in the 400-yard free relay with a 4:28.37. The team of Megan Musso, Deiderick, Julia Olsen and Anessa Berry took ninth with a 4:48.97 and the team of Ratliff, Smith, Kristen Olsen and Megan Berry took 17th with a 6:08.57 to round out the event.

For the boys, the team of Andrew DeWitt, Nick Smith, Jacob Gran and Wyatt Dotson took sixth in the 200-yard medley relay. Max Berry took fifth in the 200-yard free with a 2:14.02 while Cole Berry took ninth with a 2:19.86 and DeWitt took 12th with a 2:31.34.

Owen Rhodes led the Truckers in the 50-yard free with an eighth place finish and a time of 25:16. Max Berry (13th, 26.21), Jordan Weinert (14th, 26.28), Gran (16th, 27.09), Smith (20th, 29.05), Jacob Newhouse (37th, 34.43) and Jose Dominguez (45th, 40.89) rounded out the times in the event for Norwalk.

Weinert took eighth in the 100-yard free with a 58.95 and Gran took 14th with a 1:04.77. Cole Berry took seventh in the 500-yard free with a 6:38.79 and DeWitt took eighth with a 6:45.12. The team of Max Berry, Cole Berry, Rhodes and Weinert took fourth in the 200-yard free relay with a time of 1:43.72 and the team of Dotson, Gran, Newhouse and Smith took 12th with a time of 1:59.72. Rhodes also finished the 100 yard back stroke in 10th with a 1:20.39 and smith took 11th in the 100-yard breast stroke with a 1:23.48.

The relay team of Max Berry, Rhodes, Weinert and Cole Berry took fourth in the 400-yard free relay with a 3:56.97.

Boys, girls fall to Oak Harbor

On Tuesday, the Norwalk boys and girls lost to Oak Harbor in swimming. The Lady Truckers fell 101-69 while the Truckers fell 104-47.

For the ladies, the team of Mara Berry, Carissa Link, Little and Coe took second with a 2:11.98 and the team of Ott, Ratliff, Musso and Deiderick took third with a 2:25.89 in the 200-yard medley relay. Sela Berry (second, 2:23.07), Anessa Berry (third, 2:30.90), Callie Link (fourth, 2:37.02) scored well in the 200-yard freestyle.

Carissa Link took second in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:45.56 and Mara Berry took third with a 2:38.03. Little took third in the 50-yard freestyle with a 27.68 while Westcoll took fifth with a 30.37 and Babka took sixth with a 30.97. Callie Link (third, 1:21.56), Coe (fourth, 1:25.30) and Musso (fifth, 1:25.93) finished well in the 100-yard butterfly.

Little took the top spot in the 100-yard freestyle with a 1:01.46 while Julia Olsen took fourth with a 1:11.54 and Babka took fifth with a 1:13.08. Sela Berry (third, 6:40.75), Anessa Berry (fourth, 6:54.36) and Westcott (fifth, 7:15.47) finished well in the 500-yard freestyle. The team of Carissa Link, Sela Berry, Coe and Little took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a 1:55.14. The team of Anessa Berry, Westcott, Callie Link and Babka took third with a 2:04.08 and the team of Deiderick, Megan Berry, Ratliff and Olsen took fourth with a 2:18.74.

Mara Berry took third in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:15.02. Carissa Link took second in the 100-yard breast stroke with a 1:23.21 while Ratliff finished fourth with a 1:31.39 and Megan Berry took fifth with a 1:39.67. The relay team of Mara Berry, Westcott, Coe and Sela Berry took second in the 400-yard Freestyle relay while the team of Callie Link, Musso, Olsen and Anessa Berry took fourth with a 4:50.26 and the team of Megan Berry, Kristen Olsen, Ott and Smith took fifth with a 5:54.42.

For the boys, the team of Rhodes, Smith, Gran and Dotson took second with a 2:06.61 in the 200-yard medley relay. Cole Berry took second in the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:16.69. Max Berry took the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:35.28 while Smith took fourth with a 3:01.30. Rhodes took second in the 50 free with a 26.41 while Weinert took third with a 26.44 and Gran took fourth with a 27.29.

Gran also took fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:41.32. Weinert took second in the 100-yard freestyle with a 57.69 while Max Berry took third with a 59.64 and Cole Berry took fifth with a 1:01.39. The team of Max Berry, Weinert, Cole Berry and Rhodes took second in the 200-yard reestyle relay with a 1:44.49.

Smith finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke and the team of Max Berry, Cole Berry, Rhodes and Weinert took second in the 400-yard freestyle.