Norwalk rolls to victory over Ashland in the lanes

The varsity is now 2-1 on the season and travel to Tiffin Tuesday.

The junior varsity girls also won pulling out a close match 1040-1024. Leading the way were Katie Houpt and Emily Knople.

Norwalk boys fall

The Norwalk varsity boys dropped to 2-1 after losing to the Ashland Arrows 2173-1976. The Truckers were led by Chris Tuttle with a 205. Norwalk JV moved on to 3-0 led by Jeffrey Mussell.

Girls Hoops

Plymouth drops tough one

The Plymouth Big Red lost a tough one to Danbury 66-55 on Monday night falling to 0-4 on the season. The Big Red was lead by Emily Blanton who dropped 21 points including a pair for 3-pointers. Arianna Marx scored 18 for the Big Red in the loss. Chloe Mack scored five with a 3-pointer and Emily Akers and Tristen Wiley scored four a piece with Wiley making a three. Mogran Chaffins drilled a 3-pointer for her only basket. The Big Red are back in action on Thursday traveling to Mapleton.

JH Hoops

Norwalk opens NOL with W

The Norwalk 7th grade boys basketball team improve to 3-1 with their 46-40 win over Shelby, and are now 1-0 in the Northern Ohio League. The team got out to a fast start leading the Whippets 14-4 after the first quarter, and building on that to go into halftime with a 24-11 lead. The team led by as many as 16 points in the second half, but Shelby came charging back to get it within three points in the final minute. The team dug down, stepped up, and hit some critical free throws in the final seconds of the game holding on for the win. The team went 12 of 18 overall from the free throw line, hitting 7 of 10 all in the fourth quarter. The Truckers had four players score in double digits led by Ian Minor with 15 points. Close behind were Daniel Traczek with 11 points and Kyler Kromer and Drew Shope each with 10 points. Next up for Norwalk is Bellevue at home on Monday.