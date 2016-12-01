Truckers down Tigers in first home match

Wes Dendinger rolled a 400 series and Chris Tuttle shot a 231 as the Truckers moved to 2-0 on the season.

“We have to bare down and make spares, too many easy ones are missed,” Trucker coach John Wade said. “The guys have stepped up and finishing well in bakers matches.”

The Norwalk jayvee team won 1686-1286 to improve to 2-0.

The Truckers will return to action on Monday when they travel to Ashland.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New London 41, Calvert 29

TIFFIN — The Ladycats earned a 12-point victory over the Senecas in a non-league game on Thursday.

Morgan Luedy paced the New London offense with 18 points, followed by 10 from Gabby Ledbetter and seven from Eden Copley. Copley also led the ‘Cats with six rebounds and six assists, as Luedy notched six steals.

New London improved to 3-0 on the season.

Madison 61, Plymouth 39

MANSFIELD — The Lady Big Red fell to the Mansfield Madison Rams by 22 points in Thursday’s non-conference matchup.

Emily Blanton led Plymouth with 13 points, as Shyan Gale netted six, followed by five each from Emily Akers, Morgan Chaffins and Tristen Wiley. Chloe Mack scored three and Arianna Marx added two points.

In junior varisty action, the Rams came away with a 36-28 victory.