James Jones named VP of Basketball Operations in Phoenix

Jones, who won two rings in Miami before joining LeBron James in Cleveland where the two won a title in 2016, is joining General Manager Ryan McDonough's staff with the Suns. McDonough reached a multiyear contract extension with Phoenix on Wednesday.

"James has a wealth of experiences that will greatly benefit our organization," McDonough said in a statement released by the Suns.

"He is a three-time NBA Champion and has been one of the top executives with the National Basketball Players Association over the past few years. We welcome 'Champ' and his family to our Phoenix Suns family."

Jones appeared in seven consecutive NBA Finals alongside James during their time in Miami and Cleveland. He was a crowd favorite at The Q for his ability to come off the bench and provide instant shooting from long range.

Jones played two seasons in Phoenix, helping the Suns advance to the Western Conference Finals in 2006 and the conference semifinals in 2007.

Jones' executive experience includes a stint as the secretary-treasurer for the National Basketball Players Association.

