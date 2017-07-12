My favorite memories? Sit down, this may take a while

This week, Eric Mozina gets a break from having his questions answered which is a good thing because some of the remaining questions were pretty crazy. This week I had one of my favorite readers from by time in Bucyrus and a local Norwalk reader reach out to fill the inbox. Hopefully this is the start of something great and will encourage all of you to reach out with your questions.

So lets get to it. Here is this week’s Cleaning on the Inbox.

What are some of your best/worst memories as a high school athlete? — Steve Frazee

Man, I am going to need a few pages for this one to be answered completely, but I will give it a shot in a few paragraphs. My all-time favorite memory from high school was being a part of the first district championship basketball team in Plymouth High School history in 2006. We had a team full of seniors and I knew those guys well as my brother, Jarrod, was a part of that class. I was a sophomore role player and floated in and out of the starting lineup from game to game depending on our matchups. But that was a fun group of guys to play with. The likes of Michael LaCroix, Dakota Durbin, Jason Conley, Bobby Rowe and Eric Cook just to name a few. That was also were I was interviewed for the first time by then Mansfield News Journal legend Rob McCurdy and when I actually decided sports writing was what I wanted to do.

After we beat Sandusky St. Mary in the district final, we had to play a team from South Webster so enter one of the worst memories as a high school athlete. Those guys still give me nightmares. We lost by nearly 50 points and they went on to cruise to a state title. Look that team up. They were insanely good.

My senior year we won the second district title in school history and I got to play with the best basketball player in Plymouth history in Brook Turson. So that was another huge memory because that was when I was the senior leader and was able to help my team earn a trip to Bowling Green State University.

But the best memories of all was just playing with my teammates. My senior year, our team was full of young guys. We started two sophomores, two juniors and a senior and those guys were the best bunch of players and they went on to have a ton of success the next couple of years after I graduated. I want to say I had a hand in grooming them, but they were so good I think they would have had the same success without me.

Now that you have spent an entire high school season in Huron County, what are some similarities and differences in programs, coaches and fans compared to Crawford County? — Mike Sparks

I vowed to be honest in these columns so I am going to be. Crawford County is a sports obsessed county. There was absolutely nothing like basketball season over there. The gyms were packed every single night and the atmospheres were something I will remember forever. Even football Friday nights were insane. Covering Wynford in football was just unbelievable. The stands were stuffed to the gills and I hardly had a spot on the sidelines. I would love to see that happen here in Huron County.

Here in Huron County, and just like all over Ohio, football is king. Everyone is obsessed with football. Going to a Monroeville football game reminds me a lot of covering a Wynford game. The stands are always packed and people just line the sidelines and end zones. It truly is amazing to see.

As for coaches, I am blessed to have been able to write for two different papers where the schools that are covered have some of the best coaches in high school athletics. I am not talking about wins and losses, I am talking about accessibility, willingness to help and just flat out great people. Anything I need, all I have to do is ask, most of the time. And that is exactly how it was in Crawford County.

What are your favorite area golf courses and why? — Frazee

Being from Plymouth and living in Plymouth, my home course is Woody Ridge so I have a bit of a biased opinion on which is my favorite. I play there every week. I have played Eagle Creek once in my life but it has been a few years. What I remember from it is the course is immaculate. The greens are fast and true and it is truly a gem. I am playing it on July 26 with some coworkers in an outing so I am thrilled to get back on that course.

I always enjoyed Oak Tree in Mansfield. Cranberry Hills in New Washington is a fun 9-hole course and a nice one to take my wife to. Plus their restaurant has some amazing food. I also played a course called New Winchester just south of Galion. It is a course that is up and coming due to changing ownerships quite a few times, but the people that own it now are on a mission and they do not seem to want to stop. Plus they have a 630-yard Par 5 that is the longest hole in the area. That is a fun one to play.

I don’t get much up North passed Norwalk a whole lot living in Plymouth, but I would love to play some of those great courses up there like Thunderbird. I may have to deal for some vacation time to go on a golf course tour of the area. Maybe do some golf course reviews; there is a great idea!

4. If money was no object, would you rather personally attend: The NCAA football championship, The Super Bowl or Game 7 of the World Series? — Sparks

Mike, you and Mozina love to throw out these, “If money was no object” questions and I love it because I am a dreamer. But give me baseball all day, every day. I am one of those weird people who do not cherish football. I love it, don’t get me wrong, but I would rather see a baseball game over a football game any day. So for me it would be Game 7 of the World Series. Heck I would take any game of the World Series. Baseball has always been a passion of mine from a very early age and when I couldn’t go to a World Series game in Cleveland last year, I was heartbroken.

But if we are being really honest here, I would take a NCAA Men’s March Madness National Championship game over anything any day. I stand by my comment stating March Madness is the single greatest thing in all of sports. If I could, I would watch every single game in person. It is the one time of the year my wife allows me to fully jock out and just watch sports all day long. I break out both TVs, the lap top and the phone with games. I cannot miss a single minute. So If I had to choose from your list, it would be the World Series. If I could write in a nominee, I would take NCAA basketball.

If you have a question for Norwalk Reflector Sports Editor Jake Furr, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com.