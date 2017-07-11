Cavaliers beat the Warriors...in NBA Summer League play

Thus, the Cavaliers' 91-74 triumph over the Golden State Warriors Monday in Las Vegas doesn't even register as a modicum of revenge for what happened in June, when Golden State took the Finals in five games.

There was one player on the court, the Warriors' Patrick McCaw, who played at all in the Finals. Only two players on the Cavs' summer roster -- Kay Felder and Edy Tavares -- are on Cleveland's real team right now.

But the Cavs were nevertheless happy with the proceedings Monday, and in general are enjoying a nice Summer League showing to date. They're 3-0 entering the tournament portion of the NBA's Vegas slate, which for the Cavs will start Thursday against an unknown opponent.

Damon Jones is coaching Cleveland's summer team.

Brandon Paul, a candidate for one of Cleveland's two-way contracts in which the team can stash players in the G-League and shuttle them to the NBA, led all scorers 21 points. He shot 8-of-12 from the field.

Felder scored 12 points and the 7-foot-3 Tavares registered five blocks. Paul, Felder, and Tavares all sat the fourth quarter. Blow-out city, baby.

McCaw, entering his second season with Golden State, scored nine points but shot 3-of-15. He scored six points in 11 minutes in the Warriors' Finals clinching win in Game 5, a game in which Kerr went to him before the game had been decided.

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert sat courtside next to Rich Paul, agent for LeBron James, Tristan Thompson, and J.R. Smith. As usual, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue was in the house, as were his top assistants. Lue sat next to Gilbert in the fourth quarter.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr sat along the baseline with his chief assistants, including former Cavs coach Mike Brown.

Kerr joked: "I won't be able to sleep after this one." He'll manage.

Gilbert is in town for the summer meetings, including the NBA's board of governors' meeting, this week. He declined to discuss the departure of general manager David Griffin after the Finals, and reiterated praise for the front-office personnel who remain, including Koby Altman -- who's been serving as the acting GM.

Gilbert and Altman tried to trade Kevin Love to Denver and get Paul George from Indiana as part of a three-team deal before the NBA Draft last month, but Indiana balked.

The Cavs have re-signed Kyle Korver and added Jose Calderon and Jeff Green thus far.

"I'm impressed all of them," Gilbert said of his current front office.

