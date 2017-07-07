Lady Roughriders are hungry for redemption in 2017-18

We talked about what the Co-Firelands Conference champion Lady Roughriders have been up to this summer, how they were able to exceed expectations last year and how they are going to go about handling the sky-high expectations for the 2017-18 season.

This is this week’s Saturday Conversation:

Jake Furr: We talked a little bit and I have seen pictures of you guys basically going all over the place for basketball so fill me in. What has been going on this summer?

Laura Pierson: We have been having a lot of fun. We are done for the summer now because we have a lot of cross country runners and volleyball players. The volleyball team is going to South Carolina soon. We started with just open gyms and then had a very cool open gym slash practice with New Philidelphia. One of our friends from college is a varsity assistant there and we struck up a conversation at the state tournament. They came up and we did an all-day practice and scrimmage. We just ran drills against each other and we just tried to get our players used to different situations. Our amazing parents served us lunch. We got on the bus the very next morning and went down to North Carolina for three very intense days of basketball. We played 10 games down there and we played at the University of North Carolina. They played some great competition including a loaded AAU team from Florida and Virginia. We got a couple of Ohio schools and Maryland schools. You could just tell they were different types of athletes. Those Virginia girls play all year round and all five starters played on the same high school team. The Ohio rules compared to rules from other states were interesting. We have multi-sport athletes that do a lot of different things.

We won best rebounding team at one camp and I have been on them for two weeks telling them that we have not been that good at rebounding. We give up way too many boards. I am contacting fellow coaches Amy Taylor-Sheldon (Wynford) and Kyle Fenner (Colonel Crawford) and asking them what they do for rebounding drills. We gave up 12 offensive boards in one scrimmage and I made them get down and do push ups right on the floor. When they got best rebounding team at that camp, they told me I owed them push ups.

We came back and gave them some time off. We have a thing at Western where the week of July 4, we have a shutdown time of no running, no lifting, no nothing. We had a nice dead period. We will get back at it on Monday with our injury prevention and weights. I gave them a summer shooting chart where if they complete it June, July and August, they have a chance to win a free t-shirt. Other than that, a lot of our kids are doing other sports.

JF: How important is it to have those multi-sport athletes on your team?

LP: It is very important to have balance in life so I love that a lot of my girls are multi-sport athletes. They are already texting each other in our group chat that we have going on that they miss each other. It is good to have that separation and balance. Absence makes the heart grow founder. It is good for them to have that separation and do other things and other sports. A lot of our kids are in 4H so my husband Shane and I will go watch our players show their animals at the fair. It makes them a better person and they learn some great time management. As a coach, you have to be interested in your players as more than athletes. Cora (Wyers) is an amazing horseback rider, Jenna and Emma Webber are both singers, Andrea (Robson) does volleyball and holds down a job. Our kids are involved in so much more than just basketball and I take an interest in what they do off of the floor too. They stop by the house all the time and I welcome them in. It creates that family atmosphere that is essential in team success. We want that. But our summer has been great and the girls have been playing well. We had no issues in North Carolina and they were all very responsible. I asked them to be in the lobby at 4:30 and we were on the bus by 4:35 so it was great.

JF: Lets talk about this past season. You came in with a .500 record from the previous season and some forgettable seasons the year before that. Then you come out and share the FC title. Was that what you expected?

LP: I knew we had the capability. We just had the unfamiliarity of winning. We had to learn how to win all over again. I had a lot of coaches who mentored me as a coach and it started with my dad who always told me basketball was like life. I adopted that philosophy. I still needed a lot of polishing and Brenda Friend and Chris Sheldon have been very good to me. We had to learn how to win after a .500 season and it all started mentally. Our players’ basketball IQ grew immensely and once that happened, our athleticism improved and we understood the game as to why we had to chance defenses or what we needed to do defensively and it helped up in those games where we were losing by two or four in the final minutes and we were able to come back and win. There were a lot of emotions tied to it too and we have some deep rivalries at Western and I am starting to really learn that. That St. Paul game was a huge, huge win for us as a program and as a team. Going to St. Paul is a tough place to play and they were a tough team. And for us to win that really took us over the edge. Then the Madison game was big because they were a Division I school. It was big competition.

It was all about mental triggers last season. Andrea went down with an elbow injury and we had girls step it up in her absence. Katie Hipp stepped up and took on a solid role. A lot of girls came in before school and got some shooting done because they knew Andrea would be out two games. We have a very talented group and now we have to find out if we can make those decisions on the floor that put us where we want to be going into next season.

JF: Talking about learning how to win, I think the one game that really stick out is that game at New London. It was something like 15-14 at the end of the third and neither team was making a single shot and you guys pulled off a 38-31 win.

LP: No one could throw a rock into the ocean.

JF: That kind of stuck out to me where you guys really learned how to win.

LP: We really changed our mindset in that fourth quarter and we stopped looking at the scoreboard and we just focused on what kind of defense they were playing against us and what we wanted to do on offense. We played chess for a bit. We wanted to control something and they wanted to control something so we battled. Andrea and Brooke (Ommert) are two of the most intelligent players I have ever coached and they understand the game and are able to communicate it faster than me sometimes. When you have that level of intelligence, you can process it all a lot faster. Then it comes down to decision making and what are these teenagers going to decide on the floor and me as a coach, I don’t have any control.

JF: At the end of the season, I think you know where this is going, I am not pinning any loss on any one event, but tell me about your emotions when you were unable to coach those last two games of the year.

LP: Physically ill. I was just physically ill from that day on. It was a very odd series of events that occurred at the end of that game and so much was set in motion. There were many things I would have done different, but hindsight is 20/20. I went into hyperdrive trying to prepare the team and the coaching staff. So it was tough trying to almost prepare two different teams with the players and the coaching staff. I don’t think it was any one thing that costs us to lose in the first game of the sectional tournament. I really do think that all of us, myself included, was just trying to learn how to win. If you take away a point guard of the team, you are going to have to figure out a new way to win. We had one game prior to the tournament to learn how to win without the head coach. But everything does happen for a reason so maybe we needed that wake-up call. I did for sure. I learned so much from that experience. I knew I needed to check myself and I know I don’t want to modal that behavior to my players. It was not intentional and there wasn’t a single derogatory said to that official. It was just an odd series of events of how things occurred and a lot learned that will only make us better.

JF: You came in last season with little to no expectations and now it is the complete opposite where the expectations are through the roof to the point where if you do not win the FC, it is a disappointment. How do you plan to handle all of that pressure with your team?

LP: These girls are hungry. Maybe that is why what happened last season happened. They are so angry and very hungry for success. You do not want to get a group of girls who are angry and hungry. One thing I will tell you and maybe what set all of what happened in motion and why it is in motion, not only do they want to win the FC and not share it, they do not want to share it with anyone, according to Coach Robson it is like kissing your sister, they have their eyes set on winning the FC. They are also very focused on our non-conference schedule. We picked up an opener with Perkins then scheduled Keystone who has always been a struggle for us. We picked up Clyde and Margaretta them Madison will be coming here so we have some huge non-conference goals. I don’t think they have the mentality that if we lose we are a failure. They have a mentality of that we have unfinished business and here we come. We don’t want to share the FC title with the St. Paul Lady Flyers and we don’t want to lose the first game of the sectional tournament again. Hungry is the way I would describe this team and the word redemption is thrown around the locker room a lot. I am proud of them for that.

Sports Editor Jake Furr is sitting down with a player of a coach every week for a Saturday Conversation. If you have a suggestion to who he should sit down with next, email him at jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com or tweet at him at @JakeFurr11.