Cavaliers finally have legit Eastern Conference challenger after Gordon Hayward joins Celtics

Internally the Cavs weren't worried about losing homecourt advantage. Lue kept referencing the road success en route to an NBA title one year earlier.

There was also some chatter about whether the homecourt edge would even come into play, with some in the organization believing the Celtics were built more for regular season success — a feisty, deep, try-hard team that lacked the star power for an extended playoff run. And if the Celtics were good enough to get to the conference finals, being at home wasn't enough to close the wide gap that existed between them and the playoff-tested Cavaliers.

When the playoffs finally arrived and the matchups were set, the Cavs assessed the competition. Had their been such a list, for some in the organization, the Celtics would've been a ways down — behind Toronto, Washington, Indiana and perhaps even upstart Milwaukee. More to the point, there was no visible threat to Cleveland's East throne. Everyone was playing for second place.

Part of Cleveland's thinking turned out to be accurate. Despite the Celtics' incredibly successful regular season, they weren't on the Cavs' level.

In the final step before the NBA Finals, the Cavs overpowered and out-talented the Celtics, sending them away in a lopsided five-game series that showed how far Boston needed to go.

Nearly two months later, after the addition of prized free agent Gordon Hayward and the Cavs' chaotic summer, the Celtics have narrowed the gap.

Adding Hayward doesn't make Boston the favorite. Not quite. That distinction still belongs to the Cavs and it will take another move or two to change that.

After all, the Cavs boast a formidable trio of All-Stars, leaving the Celtics one short. The Cavs still have LeBron James for at least another season, and he has plowed through the feeble Eastern Conference for seven years.

Hayward doesn't do much to help the Celtics answer the perplexing Kevin Love question. Love pulverized Boston in the conference finals, averaging 22.6 points on 48.6 percent from the field and 53.5 percent from 3-point range to go with 12.4 rebounds. Hayward doesn't give Boston a defensive answer to James' constant bulldozing drives or Kyrie Irving's ability to take over a game. Nor does Hayward cure the Celtics' rebounding woes.

Still, a one-star team never had a shot against the Cavs. A squad with two does, something the Raptors proved during the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals.

Against Boston, before Isaiah Thomas' hip injury, the Cavs sent multiple defenders at the Celtics' undersized MVP candidate, frustrating him and forcing the ball out of his hands. No one else stepped up. No one made Cleveland pay for that strategy.

Avery Bradley's difficult assignment trying to contain Irving zapped his energy, limiting his effectiveness on the offensive end. Al Horford, Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk kept clanking open jumpers. The Cavs keyed in on Boston's most important player and the Celtics' offense crumbled.

Hayward changes that. An efficient scorer, Hayward averaged a career-high 21.9 points before elevating his game in the playoffs (24.1 points and 41.2 percent on 3-pointers).

He ranked in the 91st percentile in points per play among all NBA players last season, according to Synergy Sports. With his versatile offensive skill set, Hayward can take pressure off Thomas or even become the focal point himself, helping counter the opponents' load-up-on-Thomas defensive strategy. Hayward is terrific off the ball and also lethal in transition — averaging 1.38 points per transition play, according to Synergy Sports — an area where opponents attacked the Cavs.

Vulnerable is too strong of a word to describe the Cavs at the moment. They remain the league's second-best team. It's a good place to be.

But there are questions, especially given the shaky off-season start. In James' contract year, the Cavs weren't able to reel in Paul George and they don't have much money to spend in free agency. Owner Dan Gilbert decided to part ways with savvy general manager David Griffin, only to get rebuffed by Chauncey Billups, Gilbert's primary target to run the front office.

There's still plenty of time. The Cavs will be hoping for a Carmelo Anthony buyout. Maybe even one involving Dwyane Wade down the road. They will stay active in an attempt to creep closer to the Warriors. But since James' return, the Cavs' conference supremacy was never in question. The conversation was always about trying to identify the second-best team. Atlanta? Washington? Toronto? Someone else?

Now there's a clear answer. It's Boston.

The door to Cleveland's East kingdom has at least cracked open a bit. This won't be a conference stroll anymore. There's finally a legitimate challenger — a 53-win team that added the star it had been missing, a hungry group with the ammunition to reach for another if the opportunity arises.

