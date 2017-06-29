My Life as a Three-Sport Athlete

My parents, Jeff and Carol Puder, never pressured me to be the star athlete. They mostly just wanted me to have fun. This lack of anxiety to become a miraculous athlete caused me to view sports in a very positive and joyful manner. This lead me to appreciate the fun that surrounds watching and playing sports as I grew up. I was an average student athlete in my early years.

In elementary school, I played football, basketball and baseball. In fifth grade, my mom encouraged me to join the football team. Without her encouragement, I never would have tried out and made great memories with my best friends in high school. I had anxieties about playing football when I was younger because I was scared to get hurt.

I was always a little reserved as a kid, and I think football helped me grow out of that. I was most passionate about basketball because it was my favorite sport, and it still is. I grew up watching the Cavaliers and every time they had a game, my family and I would watch together. My biggest professional athlete role model that motivated me was Lebron James. I absolutely loved watching him play.

On the other hand, my baseball career was short lived, as I only played until sixth grade. It’s not that I didn’t like baseball, I just found myself more successful in track and field. I do not regret switching over to track, though. If I had decided to not try my hand at track and field, I never would have been able to see how successful my senior year would be; graduating as an All-Ohioan and state placer in Track.

I was never much of a stand-out athlete in middle school. One of the main reasons I switched from baseball to track was to try to become a more successful athlete. In eighth grade, I had an excellent end to my track season in the long jump competition. I jumped 19 feet 5 ½ inches, which was only 3 1/2 inches behind the middle school Firelands Conference record. This jump was my first highlight moment.

While I was in middle school, I had a few big role models. Every kid has professional role models, but sometimes high school athletes can be even bigger role models than the pros. For me, that was WRHS class of 2011 alum Darren Johnson. I was able to watch him in his most successful years as I was a young middle school athlete. I watched him do some amazing things when he played, like catching Hail-Mary throws in football, making amazing basketball plays and placing at the state track meet to be an All-Ohioan. Watching him motivated me to work hard and follow in his footsteps. One major goal I had all through high school was to beat his school record in long jump, which was 22 feet 5 ½ inches.

Years later when I was in high school, he ended up being my long jump coach and gave me insight that contributed to my improvements. I believe that every athlete needs a high school athlete to look up to when they are younger, so as Darren was for me, I strived to be that role model for others.

Throughout my time in high school, I have had some great coaches that helped me reach my full potential in sports. My head football coach, Mike Stoll, always found places to put me on the field that highlighted my strengths. He found ways to make me the most useful for the team. He would always push the team and I diligently while keeping a positive attitude through tough times in the season. As a team, we overcame many tribulations.

My head basketball coach, Chris Sheldon, loved pushing me to my physical and mental limit. He was always hardest on the ones that he saw great potential in, and that is why I believe he was extremely hard on me. My track and field coach, Brian Cook, would give me hard workouts and always knew what events to put me in to score the most points. These coaches had a big impact on the great success I achieved in sports my junior and senior year.

The hardest thing for me to overcome in high school sports were heartbreaking and season-ending injuries. Throughout my time in football, I have had minor concussions and suffered from a broken wrist, collar bone, leg and multiple fingers. I was known at Western Reserve High School as the kid who seemed to have very weak bones. Fortunately, I did not suffer any injuries in basketball. In track and field, I had to deal with nagging injuries such as a pulled groin, pulled hamstrings and shin splints. To this day I do not know why I got injured so often.

My sophomore year in football, I broke my wrist in the fifth game of the season by coming down on it wrong while going up for a high pass. In that instant, my sophomore year of football was over. My junior year in football, I broke my collar bone in game eight by trying to lower my shoulder returning a punt and got hit too hard. Again, suddenly, football season was over. At this point, I was playing football almost knowing I was going to get hurt again.

My senior year in football, I broke my leg in the sixth game of the season by someone coming down on it the second play of the game. I was still able to walk, so I refused to come out of the game. Later in the game, my leg broke clean when I was sprinting in the open field. On the bright side, I still got the first down. After I stepped off the field after that play, my high school career in football was over only six games into my final season.

Having to deal with this pattern every year was a nightmare. Every time I heard the fatal news in the Emergency Room later that night I would break down and cry, knowing my season was over. It was especially hard my senior year, when I was told I was never going to be able to play high school football again. Ask any other injured athlete and they will tell you how hard the recovery process is. It is 6-8 weeks of being able to do absolutely nothing, all while knowing that it was impossible to help your team if they needed you and your competitive strengths.

The hardest part was sitting on the sidelines watching practices and games. I hated the feeling of not being able to compete. These injuries have taught me a lot and have helped me learn about overcoming diversity and coming out a stronger person.

Starting my junior year, I began to take college classes at Bowling Green State University Firelands campus to help me get a head start on my higher education. Making this move gave me more motivation to stay eligible for my sports, since these classes were more challenging than what I had seen before.

In high school sports, everyone has that one best friend that pushes each other to both become better athletes. That one best friend for me was Luke Buck. Luke and I played football and basketball together and we both had high expectations for ourselves and our teams. Luke was our vocal leader in both sports. We were both team captains of the football team and it was a great duo. During summer lifting, Luke and I would always lift together and be the first ones in the weight room and the last ones out.

We both realized that if we wanted to be the great athletes we strived to be, we would have to put in more work than everyone else and push our teammates to do the same. Luke and I did everything together. We lifted together, played sports together and graduated together. Luke plans on continuing his football career at Oberlin College. He will always be my one friend that I will remember that made me a stronger and better person.

Starting my junior year, my athleticism started to stand out, and my senior year I just took over. In football, I was always our go-to guy when we needed a long completion or first down. I made some big plays for our team when we needed a change in pace of the game. Even though I never finished a season in football after my freshman year, I still earned 2nd team wide receiver and defensive back and honorable mention running back.

In basketball, I began to make moves that were very hard to guard.My senior year I developed my 3-point shot, which made me even more lethal and harder to guard. I earned 1st team All Firelands Conference, 1st team All District, and 3rd team All Northwest District. My last and most successful season was track.

At conference, I scored 38 points alone for our team. I made it out of districts in four events, and made it out of regionals and punched my ticket to state for long jump. At state, I did not compete my best, but still got sixth place with a jump of 21 feet 4.25 inches and earning the title of All-Ohioan. Placing at state was my best accomplishment in high school and it was a great way to end my high school sports chapter. I did not reach my goal of beating the school record, but I accomplished a lot more than what I was expecting. It’s crazy how much hard work pays off for you in the future.

Over my years in high school sports have taught me many things. They have taught me to be more responsible and have more mental discipline. Sports gave me a great feeling of accomplishment and it was like a drug to me that I wanted more of. I loved the feeling of competition, I even loved the nervous feeling you get before big games. It is very hard to go from training and playing sports all year around to not having any sports at all once I graduated. For a while I was very bored without sports.

I found some new hobbies to keep me entertained such as playing guitar. I have finally been able to get my first job this summer also. Although sports have been my life the past 4 years, sports are not everything in life. I chose not to pursue a sports career at the college level. If you want to play sports in college, you should take the opportunity to do so, but remember there are so many more things to do in this world than just playing a game.

Next fall I plan on attending Bowling Green State University and majoring in Construction Management. I think going to college out of high school is the best route for me. I am starting to plan my future as an adult. At BGSU, I plan to explore different interests and still workout and stay in shape. Overcoming all my sports injuries has made me a stronger person for the future.

I did not think of graduating high school as an end to my sports, I thought of it as my new chapter I plan to write for myself.