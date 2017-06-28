Answering your burning questions

And it is another edition of fielding only Eric Mozina questions after he sent me about 40 to answer. I have yet to get any questions from any other readers, but I will not hold out hopes. Even if I don’t get any, I think Eric sent me enough to keep me busy all summer. But if you get tired of seeing me answer questions from him, you can always shoot me yours at jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com.

This week, I answer some pro sports questions as well as some high school sports questions and one about how I tricked my wife into marrying me. So here it goes. Time to clean out the inbox.

Favorite high school coaches in the area and why?

This is a question that could get me in trouble, but I am going to answer it anyway. I have been able to talk with a ton of coaches since starting here and there are quite a few who I really enjoy talking with. There are also a few who coached against me in high school so that makes it even cooler. But here it goes in no particular order:

Laura Pierson, Western Reserve: Pierson absolutely loves the game and her players and her players love her. It is obvious when you talk to her about one of her players that she genuinely cares so much for them. She also is a big promoter of her program. It is nothing to get her to shoot me a picture of her team at camp as you saw in Tuesday’s paper. Western has a gem.

Steve Gray, Norwalk: I am lucky enough to have the best seat in the house for a Norwalk boys hoops game. The way he interacts with his players, opposing players, refs and opposing coaches is just amazing and he always has a great time. He is one of my favorite interviews.

John Livengood, St. Paul: The man is willing to meet you at anytime and always makes time for the media. One of the straightest shooters I have ever interviewed and if you ask him a question that he may not want the answer in the paper (like how he plans to beat the other team) he will flat out tell you, and I respect that. Plus, it is a privilege to be able to pick the mind of one of the most successful football coaches.

Scott Stecher, Monroeville: He is one of my favorite interviews because he basically answers questions before you even ask them. If you want to fill up a page with quotes, he is the guy to talk to. Plus he has a passion for the game, and that is always something very valuable in a coach.

Chris Sheldon, Western Reserve: I met Chris when I was in eighth grade and he was the varsity basketball coach at Western. He stopped by to catch a middle school game and I was playing. I will never forget thinking, “This guy really cares about his program so much that he is hanging out at a middle school game.” I realize many varsity coaches do that, but that was the first I’d seen it. Plus he is a great basketball mind and comes from one of the best basketball families.

Those are just a few who I enjoy. Brett Seidel from South Central, Abe Helmstetter from Monroeville, Rob Cooke from Western, Tracey Arnold from Plymouth, Jim Hall from Edison are all great coaches and really help out when it comes to promoting their teams. In all honestly, this area has some of the best high school coaches out there and they all deserve recognition. They are all a great group of people.

High School marketing – best and worst things you have seen at the schools?

The best thing I have seen at a school is from when I was a writer in Bucyrus. The athletic director at this certain school was not very tech savvy, so he recruited a reliable and responsible student to do the athletic department’s Twitter account. Not only did it help me as a journalist keep up with games I wasn’t at, but it gave that student social media experience and will look great on a college application.

Another great thing is when coaches send in results via email. In the old days, coaches would call in results. With shrinking news rooms, there isn’t a designated person to sit there and wait for calls. Maybe I am the one who is supposed to do that as the editor, but if I didn’t go to a game, I would drive myself crazy. So when coaches care enough to send in results, there is nothing better.

I cannot think of a bad thing I have seen marketing wise. Maybe just the lack of marketing would be an answer for you.

If you could have only one of the two other major sports teams in Cleveland win a championship which would you choose and why?

If you have seen me at games, you know I always, always, always wear an Indians hat. Fall, winter, spring or summer, I have Chief Wahoo represented. So of course, I would love to see the Indians win a World Series title over the Browns winning a Super Bowl. I am one of the few that is not obsessed with football. Cleveland can be a football town all it wants, but I am a baseball and Indians guy through and through. I remember the 1995 and 1997 teams even though I was five and seven when they played. I used to imitate batting stances of all of those players. So I would go with an Indians title 10 times out of 10.

How in the world did you sucker your wife into marrying you?

I cannot tell you how many times I have been told I “out-punted my coverage” when it comes to my wife. Funny thing is, we met in driving school when I was a skinnier athlete, so I caught her in my prime. To this day, I consider myself extremely lucky she stuck around for 11 years.

