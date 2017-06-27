Russell Westbrook tops James Harden for 2017 NBA MVP; Cavaliers' LeBron James finishes fourth

In what was always expected to be a tight race, with a handful of worthy candidates, Westbrook earned 69 of 100 first-place votes, dominating that category. He finished with 888 total points. James Harden, runner-up for the second time, received 22 first-place votes and 753 total points.

Harden's abundance of second-place votes made it the closest race in a decade.

"I couldn't thank everybody, but thanks, you guys, to everybody who helped me along the way," Westbrook said, as he started to get emotional while talking about his family.

As his speech continued, Westbrook also thanked the media, a select group of voters responsible for him winning the award.

Westbrook led the league in scoring (31.6 points), was third in assists (10.4) and 10th in rebounds (10.7). He became the second player to ever average a triple-double throughout an entire season and recorded an NBA record 42 triple-doubles, surpassing Oscar Robertson's longstanding mark of 41.

Westbrook's gaudy numbers were tough for voters to overlook. So, too, was Oklahoma City's campaign. Discounted by many after former MVP Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors this summer, Westbrook pushed the Thunder into the postseason, finishing sixth in the tougher Western Conference with 47 wins.

During his speech, Westbrook brought a number of teammates on stage with him, the ones that were in attendance, but Oklahoma City's success this past season was largely attributed to Westbrook. And without his consistent individual brilliance, the Thunder likely would have been heading to the lottery.

With Westbrook on the floor, the Thunder outscored opponents by 3.3 points per 100 possessions. When Westbrook was on the bench, the Thunder were outscored by 8.9 points per 100 possessions, which would've been the worst scoring margin in the league.

That stat helps illustrate his importance and it highlights why he became the first player since 1981 to win MVP on a team that didn't reach at least 50 wins.

Oklahoma City lost in the first round against Harden's Rockets, but it's tough to pin that on the new MVP. Westbrook finished the postseason ranked first in points (37.4) and assists (10.8). He was second in rebounds, averaging 11.6 per game.

San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard finished third in this year's MVP voting, receiving nine first-place votes and tallying 500 total points. LeBron James, a four-time recipient, was fourth. He grabbed one first-place vote, four second-place votes, 19 third-place votes, 63 fourth-place votes and 11 fifth-place votes.

James, who registered 333 total points, was left off two ballots entirely.

Watching from home during the inaugural NBA Awards at Basketball City in New York, a number of NBA players showed their support for Westbrook, including Cavaliers lightning rod Kevin Love, who broke his nearly month-long Twitter hiatus with a congratulatory message.

