Cavaliers pursuing trades ahead of NBA Draft, possible Chauncey Billups deal

No one else knows that, though, including the Cavs. Fits right in with the rest of this crazy, crazy week for the NBA runner-up.

Cleveland is heading into NBA Draft Day without a pick or a GM and hopeful to swing a potentially roster-shifting, blockbuster trade.

Billups, 40, the former champion point guard with the Detroit Pistons and current ESPN analyst who has no front-office experience, met again Wednesday with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to discuss taking over the team's front office.

Billups would replace departed general manager David Griffin, who agreed with Gilbert to part ways Monday evening, right as Griffin was crafting potential trades to ship Kevin Love out and land in return either Paul George or Jimmy Butler.

Numerous sources close to the Cavs expect Billups to eventually take the job -- which will likely carry the title of "vice president" and may include an org chart that has a GM working under Billups -- but as of Wednesday evening there was no agreement.

Earlier Wednesday, the rapper Ice Cube told TMZ that Billups was leaving a fledgling 3-on-3 league to take the Cavs' job.

Meanwhile, Cleveland's front-office personnel left over after Griffin's departure, including Koby Altman, who is essentially Cleveland's acting GM, worked furiously Wednesday pursuing trade possibilities. A source said Gilbert's primary focus was there -- in pursuing a trade -- ahead of finishing Billups' deal.

Before Griffin left, he created the framework for separate deals in which Love would go to a third team with a high draft choice Thursday, and in return the Cavs would get either Butler from Chicago or George from Indiana.

Two sources said work would continue Thursday morning in attempt to make something happen in the trade market.

Butler, George, and Love are All-Stars. Moving Love for either gives the Cavs a dramatically different look in which they'd have three players (LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and either Butler or George) who could create his own offense -- which might be valuable to them in a hypothetical fourth Finals rematch with the Warriors. But Cleveland would lose its their best defensive rebounder and an effective 3-point shooter who can play in the post in Love.

Love has been mentioned for the past two seasons in trade rumors involving New York's Carmelo Anthony. Griffin never wanted to trade Love for Anthony, and there has been no indication the Cavs are pursuing such a deal now.

So keep this under your hat. If the Cavs were to trade for Anthony, it would be cheaper for them to do it before July 1 -- a date that affects how much his 15-percent trade kicker in his contract would cost a team trying to trade for him that also has to pay the NBA's luxury tax (like the Cavs).

Almost as an aside, J.R. Smith appeared to post a message to his Facebook page Wednesday evening in which he bid farewell to the Cavs. But his agent Rich Paul said there was nothing to it and Smith took to Twitter to say the Facebook post was faulty (a hack?) and he was not leaving the Cavs.

Smith is under contract for at least two more seasons, so any departure would be via trade.

Tune in Thursday to see if the Cavs make any of those, or if they sign the next man to pull the trigger on trades.

Check with Ice Cube first.

