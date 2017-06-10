Butler's Chris Holtmann named new Ohio State basketball coach, replacing Thad Matta

Chris Holtmann, who's been the head coach at Butler for three seasons, will take over the Buckeyes' basketball program. The news of Holtmann's hiring was first reported by Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.

Ohio State officially confirmed the hiring on Friday morning. Holtmann will officially be introduced on Monday during an 11 a.m. news conference at Value City Arena.

Holtmann's contract with Ohio State will pay him about $3 million per year over eight years, the university announced.

Holtmann, 45, replaces Matta, who was fired on Monday after 13 seasons leading the program.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith wanted to act swiftly with this search. An important recruiting period is coming up next month, and there is just one player committed in what needs to be a large 2018 recruiting class.

On Wednesday, it looked like the man tasked with that job would be Creighton's Greg McDermott.

Smith met with McDermott on Wednesday night, and reportedly offered him the job. McDermott turned it down and reaffirmed his commitment to Creighton on Thursday afternoon. Other names were reportedly involved in the search, including former Cavs coach Mike Brown and current Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg.

The only coaches to reportedly receive interviews were McDermott, current Buckeyes assistant Chris Jent and Holtmann.

Holtmann was reportedly in talks with Ohio State throughout the day on Thursday, and emerged as the front-runner for the job late Thursday night.

Ohio State hired Matta, a former Butler head coach, in 2004. It's fitting that they'd go back to that well again, even if Holtmann doesn't have any direct ties to Matta. Holtmann has worked under two former Matta assistants: John Groce at Ohio and Brandon Miller at Butler.

Holtmann, a Kentucky native, has put together a 70-31 record (.693) at Butler since taking over for Miller in 2014, first as interim coach then taking the job over permanently. Butler has made the NCAA Tournament in all three seasons under Holtmann, including a run to the Sweet 16 last year.

He was named the 2017 Big East Coach of the Year.

Holtmann spent three years as the head coach at Gardner-Webb, going 21-13 in his final year before getting hired at Butler. He's also served as an assistant at Ohio University, Gardner-Webb, Taylor University (his alma mater) and Geneva College.

He received a contract extension from Butler in April that had him locked up through the 2024-25 season. His salary was not disclosed, and it's unclear how much of a buyout, if any, Ohio State had to pay to land Holtmann.

Butler had signed the No. 34 recruiting class in the country for 2017 according to the 247Sports composite ratings, including four-star wing Kyle Young from Massillon, Ohio. Butler beat out Ohio State and others for Young. It's unclear if any of Holtmann's recruits will be joining him in Columbus.

With only nine scholarship players on the roster for this coming season, Ohio State would have room to add up to four players.

Stay with cleveland.com for more on this developing story.

