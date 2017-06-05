Thad Matta out as Ohio State basketball coach

"While this may be a surprise to many, I think it's the right thing for our program at this time," director of athletics Gene Smith said during a press conference at OSU on Monday.

Ohio State has scheduled a press conference Monday afternoon that has social media buzzing.

Men's basketball coach Thad Matta and director of athletics Gene Smith are set to meet with reporters at 2 p.m., but the only other information included in the announcement regards where to park.

Matta is Ohio State's all-time leading coach, but the program has been in decline over the past few seasons, including a two-year NCAA tournament drought.

He has taken the Buckeyes to two Final Fours and won five Big Ten regular season championships.

He received a vote of confidence from Smith in March before the Buckeyes lost their season finale to Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament.

