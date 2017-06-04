Kevin Durant dominates defensively as Warriors push up 2-0 on Cavs in Finals

So the Cavaliers cleared out and posted up Kevin Love on the thinner Kevin Durant, who spent part of Game 2 serving as the Warriors' small-ball center. Love nailed Durant with a few rugged shoulders to the chest, but couldn't move him much. So the big man settled for a 10-foot hook shot, a low-percentage look if he even got it off.

But he didn't get it off. Durant rose with those tarantula arms and completely ate Love's hook shot, palming it and starting a fastbreak the other way. It was Durant's fifth, final and most emphatic block, serving as the punctuation point of the Warriors' 132-113 Game 2 win, sending them to Cleveland up 2-0 and only two wins from a historic 16-0 rumble through the postseason.

This latest Warrior win had everything.

—A Steve Kerr return to the sidelines, announced a couple hours before tip.

—A Steph Curry triple-double, highlighted by a masterful dribbling exhibition that spun around LeBron James before he scooped in a layup over his sledgehammer block.

—A Klay Thompson breakout, his first game with four 3s since the first round against the Blazers, finishing the night with 22 points on only 12 shots.

But on a night where Draymond Green's foul trouble sapped his usual impact and saddled him on the bench, Durant's two-way dominance may have been the game's most important factor.

Durant carried over his offensive rhythm from Game 1, scoring 33 points, sending down a couple emphatic dunks, nailing four 3s and handing out six assists. He made six of his nine shots when guarded by LeBron James, who otherwise imposed his will on this game.

But Durant's offense was a sidebar to his terrific defensive night. He had a highlight sequence early in the first quarter where he swooped in from the help-side to swat away a Kyrie Irving jumper. He then pushed it upcourt, planted a transition 3, backpedalled on defense and ripped away LeBron's dribble for one of his three steals.

To start the second and fourth quarter, when Draymond Green would typically anchor the Warriors' second unit, Steve Kerr found his versatile forward in foul trouble. So he turned to Durant, playing him a playoff-high 41 minutes and — because he wanted to stay small — uncorking Durant as the center, something the Warriors have done very little this season.

Durant delivered, using his length and surprising strength to snag 13 rebounds, plus block five shots. The Warriors small forward last season, Harrison Barnes, had four blocks total in 24 playoff games.

That defensive disruption held down the Cavaliers enough to let the Warriors explosive offense sprint away with a 14th straight playoff win. They scored 132 points, making better than 51 percent of their shots, hitting 18 threes and climbing within two games of history.

———

(c)2017 The Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.)

Visit The Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.) at www.mercurynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.