Why Tristan Thompson hasn't watched Game 7 of 2016 NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving's 3-pointer from the right wing. LeBron James' signature chase-down block. Or his one made free throw that pushed the lead from one possession to two. Kevin Love's spot on the perimeter where he moved his feet and forced Stephen Curry into a late-clock desperation heave.

But Tristan Thompson isn't into nostalgia.

"I haven't even watched Game 7 yet," Thompson said during Media Day Wednesday. "That whole night is kind of burned in the back of my brain. Now I'm just focused on the task at hand, which is tomorrow."

Still, Game 7 is an iconic night in NBA history. It's a watershed moment in Cleveland sports history. Why not relive some of it?

"Too much going on to go get my brain wrapped around it," Thompson said. "Even though I know the results, it's too much. Maybe when I'm done playing, I'll go back and watch it."

The Cavs watched clips from Game 7 in their preparation for Thursday's Game 1. But they were mixed in with other successful offensive plays from last year's Finals and even some breakdowns.

There was good and bad throughout the film study. It wasn't intended to commemorate last year's accomplishment. None of the three biggest plays were included. It was all about preparing for this new task, a much stiffer challenge against a hungry Warriors team looking for redemption following last June's collapse.

"Being on the other side of that, that hunger and that drive, I think our team even now is even more hungry than we were last year," Thompson said. "I know we look forward to the challenge. They feel the same. So we have to be ready. We have to be ready to compete and play and leave it all on the floor."

It's Cavs-Warriors for a third time, something that has never been done in NBA history. But just like there hasn't been time to watch and celebrate past success, Thompson isn't about to get caught up in the hoopla of the threequel either.

"It's definitely special to be a part of, but I think when you're on the battlefield you don't really have time to just sit back and really think about how big it actually is," Thompson said. "It's just watching film and getting ready to bump and grind tomorrow. I think that in the off-season you can sit back and look back and say, 'Wow, I've definitely been a part of something that nobody has ever done before.'"

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.