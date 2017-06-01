Pluto | Cavs in 6!

Question: You are picking the Cavaliers to win the NBA title?

Answer: Right ... in six games. Said so in a Plain Dealer video.

Q: Six games???

A: Do you really think the Cavs can win back-to-back titles in Game 7 on the road in Oakland?

Q: That's why you picked six games, because you don't think they'd win a Game 7 against the Warriors?

A: Part of the reason for my pick is to go against the tidal wave of experts who are all picking the Warriors. And part of it is a pure homer pick. And part of it is a LeBron James pick.

Q: How many parts do you have?

A: The Big One is LeBron. I think back to the 2015 NBA Finals. The Cavs had no Kevin Love (shoulder surgery). Kyrie Irving fractured his kneecap in the first game -- an overtime loss in Oakland. Golden State still needed six games to beat the Cavs. Playoff LeBron is remarkable to watch and very hard to beat in a big game.

Q: So why is he 3-4 in NBA Finals?

A: Why has he only been the favorite twice in The Finals?

Q: What about Kevin Durant with Golden State?

A: Wait a minute. I'm not done yet. This could be LeBron's most talented team. I'm assuming Kyrie Irving continues to play as he has in most playoff games in 2016 and 2017. He's not the same caliber defender as Dwyane Wade, but he is even more gifted on the offensive end of the court. Irving can take a huge scoring load off the shoulders of LeBron.

Q: What about Durant?

A: The Cavs need Kevin Love to play like he did in Game 7.

Q: What? He had only nine points, right?

A: He had nine points. And 14 rebounds. And the Cavs were a plus-19 with him on the court for 30 minutes. His defensive rebounding and general defense was a big factor in that 93-89 victory. He also suffered a concussion in Game 2 of The Finals. He missed Game 3. I thought he wasn't really normal until Game 7. Love's confidence is very high right now.

Q: How is he going to cover Draymond Green?

A: Not well. Bad matchup. I'd play Love on Zaza Pachulia or JaVale McGee -- big men who aren't as mobile. I'd put Tristan Thompson on Green. Thompson is a key to this series because he can defend so many different players. The better the opponent, the higher his value because of his versatility of defense.

Q: Golden State was a great team last season. Then the Warriors added Durant...

A: And the rest of the NBA is supposed to genuflect and hand them the title? That's how most of the national media acts. That's how it looked in the playoffs. But the Cavs aren't afraid of Durant or the Warriors. I agree with Cavs general manager David Griffin, who said he hoped no one picked his team to win. The Cavs are at their best when they are being slighted.

Q: Who is going to cover Durant?

A: If this were fantasy basketball, the Warriors would probably win in five games. All the stats favor them. But Playoff LeBron defies odds and keeps reaching new levels of leadership. He knows winning this title could be the greatest achievement of his basketball career.

Q: Are you going to answer the Durant question?

A: I'd use the same approach to Durant as the Cavs did to Paul George. Defend him by committee: J.R. Smith. Iman Shumpert. Richard Jefferson and LeBron. Different looks. The Cavs can't ask LeBron to defend him for the entire game. It would wear him out.

Q: So you really believe the Cavs will win the title? Don't you think you'll jinx them?

A: Yep! In six games. It's my story and I'm sticking to it. PS: I picked them to win Game 7 last year. I finally got one right!

