Can Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love maintain his playoff confidence against Draymond Green?

"Why has Kevin Love been so good recently?" a reporter asked.

Green, the Warriors' power forward whose unique combination of size, speed, athleticism and strength has been a maddening elixir for Love in the past, responded with a simple explanation.

"He's playing more confident," Green said.

He's not alone in seeing that change. Before the team headed west, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said Love is "playing at a high level" and is "very confident." Love had just played his best career playoff series, equally effective pounding the Celtics inside as burying the top seed with outside shots.

He averaged 22.6 points on an efficient 48.6 percent from the field vs. Boston, including a postseason-best 53.5 percent from beyond the arc to go with 12.4 rebounds. Love's play against the Boston bigs had LeBron James reflecting on Love's Minnesota days, a time when the All-Star power forward was the focal point of the offense and one of the league's most unique weapons.

"For Kevin, I've just constantly told him just to be himself, that's it," Kyrie Irving said. "'We don't want anybody else, Kev, we don't want you to try to be outside of any boundaries. You're boundless. Your potential is endless and we believe in you, so go out there and play like it.' So that was just a journey that we all had to endure, and we're still continuing that."

Love's postseason success isn't new. Just last year, he rolled into the Finals with back-to-back 20-point efforts against the Raptors to close out the conference finals.

Then came the matchup with Green and the Warriors. Love's minutes dropped, going down to 22.6. His production followed.

Missing a game and a half with a concussion and coming off the bench in Game 4, Love's Finals averaged a meager 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. Of course, none of it mattered. The Cavaliers still rallied from a 3-1 series deficit and Love's rebounding in Game 7 along with his 1-on-1 stop against Stephen Curry cemented his importance.

So here we are again. The Cavs and Warriors are set to open the much-anticipated Finals trilogy, and the questions about Love's effectiveness remain.

"He's a great player on both sides of the ball, but defensively he sets the tone for them," Love said of Green. "He's a guy that is making sure that everybody's playing, a very vocal leader for them, and a guy that brings it every single night. So we're going to have to match that."

Can Love guard Green when the Warriors downsize to their lethal small-ball lineup? Can Love be the same offensive threat he was against the Celtics?

The playoffs are about matchups and the Cavaliers knew Love would be featured prominently against Boston. Lue blamed himself for Love's quiet series against Indiana and Toronto. Suddenly, the success against Boston has quieted the doubters.

But this isn't Kelly Olynyk, Amir Johnson or Jonas Jerebko. It's not the Celtics.

This is Green, the possible Defensive Player of the Year and some kind of Love boogeyman. This is the mighty Warriors, out for revenge and even "annihilation" after collapsing in last year's Finals. The addition of Kevin Durant will likely keep James from being the primary defender against Green, a tactic that worked well in 2016.

It's on Love to figure out the complex Green riddle. The length of this year's Finals -- and the Cavs' chances -- might hinge on whether the 6-foot-7 Warriors Swiss Army knife can zap Love's newfound confidence.

"I just try to use my speed to my advantage," Green said. "Try to take him out of spots where he's comfortable. Make him do some things that maybe he don't want to do. In saying that, he can still have great games. But just got to stay locked in, try to minimize him as much as possible.

"When he's going, he makes their team a lot better, so it is my job to try to take him out of the game. It doesn't always happen that way, it doesn't, and it's definitely not easy, but it's possible."

Green will talk trash throughout. Love called him one of the best at that. The Love who showed up in last year's Finals won't do the trick. The Cavs need Minnesota Love, the guy who buried the Celtics and was praised by James.

"He was about 30 pounds heavier and has a terrible haircut," Love said with a smirk when asked about his Timberwolves version. "I mean, just being assertive and just very confident on both sides of the ball in my movements.

"I think more than anything, that's what [LeBron] means. Missed shot, made shot, different assignments, I think it's all doing it with intent. And I mentioned that word, assertiveness is big. No, just continuing to have a can-do mindset throughout and having confidence in each and everyone of us. It's not just me, it's everybody playing their best brand of basketball."

