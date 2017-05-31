Cavs need to be aware of Warriors' 'deceiving' post touches

"Well it's deceiving. Very deceiving because those post touches they ain't really for post points," LeBron James said recently when asked about the Warriors' post-ups. "They start moving without the ball. They do a lot of splitting. They do a lot of moving without the ball and they're able to find those cutters and point shooters, so it's very deceiving."

For the Cavs, they've seen other teams run their offense in the post during this run. The Pacers rank third, averaging 18.0 touches thanks to Thaddeus Young's eight per game. The Celtics are fourth, with 17.7 per game in 18 games. That set became the center of Boston's offensive attack after Isaiah Thomas' hip injury sidelined him in the second half of Game 2, trying to make Al Horford more of a focal point.

But the Warriors' approach is much different.

"It's not like the post touches of Shaq (Shaquille O'Neal) and Timmy D (Tim Duncan), where you knew that ball was going in," James said. "It is either going to be a bucket, a foul, or something else out of that. (The Warriors) use the post to do a lot of, to get their movement going, which works.

"They've mastered the split game, they've mastered the moving without the ball game in our league. Obviously it shows in their points per game and their assists per game. So we have to be very in tune with their ball going into the post and not relax."

The actions are all over the Cavs' film, preparing the past few days before heading to the Bay Area Tuesday.

They watched some clips of last year's NBA Finals to figure out what worked and what didn't, where they could take advantage of certain matchups. They also watched plenty from the two regular-season games, which likely provides more of a blueprint, seeing how the Warriors have integrated Kevin Durant, who will force Cleveland to alter its "leave Harrison Barnes open" defensive strategy that worked in the final few games last June.

"A lot of schemes you had in place before we could try to double team and get the ball out of Steph (Curry's) hands and now having that dynamic scorer, dynamic shooter in Durant it makes it tough because now you're flying around and you have Klay (Thompson) and Durant on the back side," Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said. "It makes it tough. That's why they've both been so efficient because with Durant having those guys out there it makes it easier for him too. They both kind of play off each other as well as Klay and Draymond (Green). They have a good thing going."

Durant has also been operating in the post. One of the league's most dangerous offensive threats, Durant is able to take advantage of switches, rising over defenders for silky jumpers, just as he did numerous times during the Western Conference finals.

Other times Durant, who averaged 4.8 assists during the regular season, third-best in his career, will create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Green, Golden State's versatile heartbeat, is typically the hub of the post offense, averaging a little more than three post touches per game in the postseason. Thanks to his size, vision and passing ability, he's able to read and react, averaging 7.2 assists in the playoffs.

"The post touches for them is more so for splits and running other actions," Lue said, agreeing with James' view. "Not really looking to post the ball for their bigs to be scoring, but they're great passers so whenever they run their split actions and weak side actions they really get a lot of layups on cuts and things like that. They're not really looking to post to try to punish us on the block."

Still, when Green gets a mismatch, he has the power to bully opponents and score in the paint, something the Cavs will need to consider if they attempt to use the switch strategy from last year's Finals.

Super sized point guard Shaun Livingston will also initiate with his back to the basket while David West's post-ups have helped stabilize Golden State's second unit. Even though the primary post-up options are obvious and every opponent knows they will be coming, the unpredictability makes the Warriors' offense maddening.

The non-stop off-ball movement and numerous threats on every play send defenses into chaotic scrambling, giving up open looks and allowing the Warriors to carve even the league's most disciplined teams.

"It's the level of talent that they have," James said. "When you have the talent of Steph, Klay, Draymond, KD, then the smarts of (Andre) Iguodala, Livingston, the rest of those guys and then you add their offensive package and their movement, their shooting ability, it makes them very dangerous. But it definitely starts with the talent first but then it also comes in with the basketball I.Q. and the movement and those guys having a high motor. They got a lot of those guys."

The Warriors are averaging 20.1 post touches per game and rank sixth in points in the paint, tallying 44.0 per game. They have also set the fewest ball screens.

It's hard for some to believe. But the intricate offense had James stressed thinking about the matchup on Thursday.

The Cavs have built defensive game plans centered on eliminating the opponent's top option. They've used aggressive trapping, extra defenders and perimeter ball pressure to take teams out of rhythm. But that's not possible with Golden State, which is averaging postseason-highs in scoring (118.3) and assists (27.8).

This will be another test entirely, one more about discipline, challenging the Cavs' habits, preparation and communication in a way the previous three Eastern Conference opponents could not.

"With them being the best offensive team in the league things are going to be different," Lue said. "Probably going to be a lot of adjustments throughout the course of the series and not going to be able to guard this team just one way. Just have to be locked in to a few different things and when we adjust everybody has to be on the same page."

