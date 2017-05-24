Love helps Cavs regain heartbeat

That's what coach Tyronn Lue said several times after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics, 112-99, giving them a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals.

Getting into the fight didn't mean punching people, it meant defending and rebounding and hitting the court for loose balls.

The Cavs were behind, 57-47, at the half.

In the second half, the Cavs ran past Boston, 65-42. The Cavs shot 71 percent in the second half, but Lue was happier with his team's defense.

"We had to get more aggressive and more physical," said Lue. "They had their way offensively in the first half. That's why I like our defense."

Much of the attention will be given to Kyrie Irving, and it's deserved.

He scored 42 points and was "incredible," a word used at least three times by Boston coach Brad Stevens to describe the Cavs guard.

"I kept saying we can't go back to Boston with this series 2-2," said Irving. "I kept telling the guys we've been through this before."

He made adversity.

He produced those 42 points by shooting 15-of-22 from the field.

"And he did it against (Boston guard) Avery Bradley, a great on-ball defender," said Lue. "He's the best in the NBA and many get around Avery."

And there will be a lot of talk about LeBron James picking up four fouls in the first half, and how Irving responded.

"He saw LeBron went out and wanted to put the team on his shoulders and ride him until LeBron got back," said Lue.

James then scored 15 of the Cavs 25 points in the fourth quarter ... give him 34 points for the night.

"Those two guys were incredible," said Stevens. "You have to tip your hat to those two tonight."

A THIRD WHEEL?

But I want to add a third planet to the Cavs galaxy of stars.

One of the most important players was Kevin Love.

Give Love 17 points...

Give Love 17 rebounds...

Give Love 5 assists...

Give Love a hand for his hustle, his defense, his determination.

"He went down into the trenches and got those defensive rebounds," said Lue.

In the game-changing second half, Boston had 12 rebounds. Love had 10. He took only four shots, making three for seven points.

The 6-foot-10 Love knew his job was to get the ball off the backboard and into the hands of Irving and James.

In his three years with the Cavs, he has learned how winning basketball is far more than a scoring average.

Consider that Love out-rebounded the entire Boston frontcourt, 17-16.

HERE COMES THE CROWD

Lue praised the Cavs fans.

They continually rose up when Irving scored and scored and scored. The guard made layups with either hand, amazing spin shots kissing the glass backboard and the perfect angles to drop through the rim.

Boston often sent two defenders at the Cavs guard ... but couldn't stop him. He scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting. He also had two assists, meaning he accounted for 25 points in that quarter.

The third quarter did more than give the Cavs an 87-80 lead. It revved the sellout crowd of 20,562. They were stomping and screaming: LET'S GO CAVS ... LET'S GO CAVS!

They waved towels, their cheers were a pulsating beat helping the Cavs play with more and more heart.

The Cavs really needed the homecourt edge on this night, and the fans delivered it.

This was a game for The Big Three all playing like stars ... all moving in their own orbits creating a wonderful sense of stability and gravity for a team that had lost its balance for six quarters.

They scored 93 of the Cavs 112 points.

And most of all, the Cavs and their fans can now breathe just a little easier.

