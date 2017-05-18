LeBron James named to all-NBA first team for record-tying 11th time

But if James is looking for more fuel for the playoffs, he was not named to the first team on all 100 ballots, with the Houston Rockets' James Harden the only player unanimously chosen by a global panel of sports writers and broadcasters. Votes for the first, second and third teams are awarded points on a 5-3-1 basis and James received 498.

James has also made the second team twice and has been on the list each of the last 13 seasons.

The Cavs' Kyrie Irving received only 14 points and did not make the second or third teams.

Also picked to the first team were Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook (498, 99 first-team votes), San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (490, 96) and New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis (343, 45).

On the second team were three first-timers — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas — along with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Kevin Durant. Curry was chosen for the fourth time, Durant his seventh.

Making the third team were forwards Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls and Draymond Green of the Warriors, guards DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors and John Wall of the Washington Wizards and center DeAndre Jordan of the LA Clippers.

Voters picked two guards, two forwards and a center for each team.

———

(c)2017 Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.