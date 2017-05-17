Summer camps about to kick off(copy)

The District runner-up coaching staff of the Willard girls basketball program is holding a youth camp for grades 3-8 during the 2017-18 school year.

The camp will be held Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 8. Campers going into grades 3-6 will hold camp in the main gym of the new high school while campers grades 7-8 will be in the Robert Haas Gymnasium. Camp will be held from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. with a Monday check-in time of 8:30 a.m.

The cost for each camper is $45 dollars or $35 each is there is more than one camper in the same family. There is a $50 fee for all registrations received after May 31.

Each campers will receive a Lady Flashes Camp t-shirt as well as individual instruction from the district runner-up coaching staff made up of head coach Jon Dawson, assistant coaches Barry Pfahl and Ashley Bond along with current and former Willard Lady Flashes varsity players.

Checks can be made payable Willard Girls Basketball and mailed to Jon Dawson, 3760 Egypt Road, Willard, Ohio 44890.

South Central Basketball Camp

The South Central boys basketball program is holding a basketball camp on Monday, June 5 through Wednesday, June 7 for boys entering grades 2-6 for the 2017-18 school year.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged to help with preparation for the camp. The cost is $20 per camper or $15 for brothers. Signing up the day of the camp with be $30 for each camper.

Camp will be held from 8:45 a.m.-11 a.m. all three days in the South Central Junior High gymnasium. Campers will receive individual instruction from the 2015-16 Firelands Conference championship coaching staff along with current and former players. All campers will receive individual instruction with an emphasis on fundamentals along with drills and competition. All campers will receive a t-shirt at the conclusion of the camp.

Registrations are encouraged to be returned to coach Brett Seidel by May 24. Check can be made payable to SC Basketball.

St. Paul Boys Basketball Camp

The St. Paul Flyers boys’ basketball program is holding camp on Monday June 26, Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29 with an off day on Tuesday.

Camp begins at 8 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. each day in the St. Paul Convocation Center. The cost for each camper is $30 or $50 for a family of two. There is a $60 maximum. Campers going into grades 4-8 for the 2017-18 school year are invited to learn the fundamentals of basketball and the St. Paul system.

The coaching staff will go over shooting, ball handling, defense and offense while also implementing the offense and defensive that will be ran in the future at St. Paul.

Registration deadline is Monday, June 5. Anyone registering after June 5 will cost $35 per camper. For more questions, call Mike Smith at 419-706-3327

Completed forms and payment can be mailed to Mike Smith, 2 High St., Norwalk, OH 44857. Checks can be made payable to NCS.

State Champions Norwalk Basketball Camp

The state championship coaching staff at Norwalk High School is hosting a basketball camp for grades 3-8. The camp is held on June 5, 6 and 7 and will run from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Norwalk High School.

The Norwalk coaching staff and current varsity players will provide one-on-one instruction and will be joined by some players from the 2014 state championship team.

The cost is $25 per camper and each camper will receive a camp t-shirt and an opportunity to win prizes. Campers grade 3-6 will also receive a regulation sized basketball.

Instruction will include shooting, passing, ball handling, individual defense, team offense and team defense.

If there are any questions, contact Steve Gray at 419-564-0659 or through email at grays@norwalktruckers.net.

2017 Lady Truckers Basketball Camp

The district championship coaching staff at Norwalk High School is hosting a youth basketball camp for girls entering grades 3-8.

Each camper will receive special instruction from the 2016-17 district championship coaching staff on June 1 and 2 at Norwalk High School.

Grades 3-5 will hold camp from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. while grades 6-8 will go from 10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. on both days.

The cost is $30 per camper and each camper will receive a t-shirt as long as she is registered by May 18.

For any questions, contact Brock Manlet at 419-577-6008. Check should be mailed to Brock Manlet, 350 Shady Lane Dr., Norwalk, OH 44857. Make checks payable to Norwalk City Schools Attn: Girls Basketball.

Willard Flashes Basketball Camp

The Willard Flashes boys’ basketball program will hold a summer camp from Tuesday, June 27 through Friday, June 30 for boys entering grades 2-8.

Session 1 will be for boys entering grades 2-4 during the 2017-18 school year and will be held at 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. in the Willard Middle School Gymnasium. Session 2 will be for boys entering grades 5-8 for the 2017-18 school year and will be held at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Campers will receive individual instruction from coaches Joe Bedingfield, Dave Hirshey, Brian Strayer and Britton Devier as well as current and former varsity players. The instruction will focus on offensive sills and defensive concepts and lessons in sportsmanship.

Campers will receive a t-shirt if signed up by June 16. Forms cam be mailed to 519 Butte Street, Willard, Ohio 44890 or turned in at the offices. Checks should be made payable to Willard City Schools.

Forms for all three of these camps can be picked up at the Reflector office or can be forwarded by email from jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com as well.