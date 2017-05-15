Summer camps about to kick off

The state championship coaching staff at Norwalk High School is hosting a basketball camp for grades 3-8. The camp is held on June 5, 6 and 7 and will run from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Norwalk High School.

The Norwalk coaching staff and current varsity players will provide one-on-one instruction and will be joined by some players from the 2014 state championship team.

The cost is $25 per camper and each camper will receive a camp t-shirt and an opportunity to win prizes. Campers grade 3-6 will also receive a regulation sized basketball.

Instruction will include shooting, passing, ball handling, individual defense, team offense and team defense.

If there are any questions, contact Steve Gray at 419-564-0659 or through email at grays@norwalktruckers.net.

2017 Lady Truckers Basketball Camp

The district championship coaching staff at Norwalk High School is hosting a youth basketball camp for girls entering grades 3-8.

Each camper will receive special instruction from the 2016-17 district championship coaching staff on June 1 and 2 at Norwalk High School.

Grades 3-5 will hold camp from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. while grades 6-8 will go from 10:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. on both days.

The cost is $30 per camper and each camper will receive a t-shirt as long as she is registered by May 18.

For any questions, contact Brock Manlet at 419-577-6008. Check should be mailed to Brock Manlet, 350 Shady Lane Dr., Norwalk, OH 44857. Make checks payable to Norwalk City Schools Attn: Girls Basketball.

Willard Flashes Basketball Camp

The Willard Flashes boys’ basketball program will hold a summer camp from Tuesday, June 27 through Friday, June 30 for boys entering grades 2-8.

Session 1 will be for boys entering grades 2-4 during the 2017-18 school year and will be held at 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. in the Willard Middle School Gymnasium. Session 2 will be for boys entering grades 5-8 for the 2017-18 school year and will be held at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Campers will receive individual instruction from coaches Joe Bedingfield, Dave Hirshey, Brian Strayer and Britton Devier as well as current and former varsity players. The instruction will focus on offensive sills and defensive concepts and lessons in sportsmanship.

Campers will receive a t-shirt if signed up by June 16. Forms cam be mailed to 519 Butte Street, Willard, Ohio 44890 or turned in at the offices. Checks should be made payable to Willard City Schools.

Forms for all three of these camps can be picked up at the Reflector office as well.