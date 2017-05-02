LeBron James looks back on rivalry with Paul Pierce

But when asked about Pierce's swan song game as the Los Angeles Clippers lost Game 7 of their opening-round series against the Utah Jazz, James recognized the moment for what it was.

"I think it's 19 years. He put his mark on this game," James said of Pierce on Monday morning at the Cavaliers' shootaround. "Somebody I've had a lot of battles with, somebody I've always respected and competed against and pushed me in the Eastern Conference for quite a while. A champion.

"His numbers and what he was able to do out on the floor speaks for itself. So I would say his next stop is the hall of fame. Great ride. He had a hell of a ride for sure."

Pierce and James had a serious rivalry that began when Pierce -- then with the Boston Celtics -- delivered a hard foul to the rookie James, according to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst, and began trash talking to Otis Carter, the father of James' friend Maverick Carter and a man whom James considered an uncle.

During another incident at a 2004 preseason game at Ohio State University, Pierce spit in the direction of the Cavs' bench after some in-game strutting by both players, an action for which the NBA eventually fined him $15,000.

James, however, said he realizes what Pierce accomplished in his generally illustrious career.

Recovering Kyrie?

One of the more interesting matchups for the Cavs in their second-round series against the Toronto Raptors is the point guard battle between the Cavs' Kyrie Irving and the Raptors' Kyle Lowry. Whether Irving continues to struggle as he did when he averaged just 17 points per game against Jeff Teague and the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs remains to be seen.

After missing 18 games because of a wrist injury, Lowry came back on April 5 and averaged 17 points in the final four games of the season. In the Raptors' first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, he averaged 14.3 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Lowry is coming around just at the time when the Raptors need him the most.

"You can see he's finally starting to catch his groove," Lue said. "Before the playoffs started I think he played six games or five games and it's tough. You sit out that long and come back and then you have to raise your level and play in the playoffs and it's different, so the last couple of games I thought he caught his rhythm a little bit and seemed to be comfortable."

The difference for Irving in this series might come down to a simple factor -- rest. The Cavs point guard has recounted several times that he's been going full steam on the court for 16 months. Monday night represented the Cavs' first game in eight days. The difference could prove significant.

Still, Lue offered him advice.

"Kyrie has to be smart just staying out of foul trouble and not getting caught up in the nicky-knack fouls and just being smart defensively," he said. "It's going to be a tough challenge, but make Kyle finish. Don't get fouls and get in foul trouble early in the game. It will be a good challenge for him."

Kind words for Griffin

Lue didn't say it was a full-throated endorsement of Cavs General Manager David Griffin, but his pregame comments left little doubt about how he feels about Griffin, who has worked magic the past couple of seasons to improve the Cavs' roster.

"He's meant a lot, and every time it seemed like things were bleak for the team or for our organization he always finds a way to get things done," Lue said.

This year, Griffin brought in Deron Williams, Derrick Williams and sharpshooter Kyle Korver to improve the roster. Last year, there were similar efforts.

It's of little wonder that Griffin is a hot commodity. According to recent reports, the Orlando Magic, although they've not had any contact with him, plan to offer him the job of team president.

"He always makes the necessary moves and he never just sits back and relaxes," Lue said. "We won a championship last year, but he never sat back and said, 'OK, we won a championship and that's enough.' He always tries to build and get better. That's what you need from a GM and that's why he's a great GM."

Nothing for granted

The Raptors came into Monday night's series opener with a 1-11 record in Game 1 of playoff series, including losses in their last nine openers.

Lue said he knows better.

"We understand that [statistic], but every series is different," he said. "We understand that. They've been playing well the last couple of games and I know they're feeling pretty good going into Milwaukee and winning on the road. They have that confidence now so it's not any added pressure, but we know we have to play well because it's a tough team."

Seen at the Q

Former Cavs forward Larry Nance was seen walking around the arena a couple of hours before game time. Also in attendance were former Browns great Bernie Kosar, current Browns cornerback Joe Haden, Browns second-round draft pick DeShone Kizer and celebrity Khloe Kardashian, the girlfriend of Cavs center Tristan Thompson.

George M. Thomas can be reached at gmthomas@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GeorgeThomasABJ.

___

(c)2017 the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.