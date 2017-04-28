LeBron James chasing all-time greatness says his former coaches

Keith Dambrot first met James when he was an eighth grader.

James is now 32 years old. He has been in the NBA for 14 seasons.

Dambrot and Joyce were his coaches at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

And they both see the same thing ... a man more driven than ever to win.

"He's not afraid to say he wants to be the greatest of all-time," said Joyce. "He has played basketball at the highest level for a long time. But to be the greatest, it means winning."

James has three titles next to his name.

"He's a better pro than ever when it comes to understanding how to take care of himself and win in the playoffs," said Dambrot. "He looks like a 25-year-old in his prime to me."

Joyce just won his fourth state title at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

After becoming the all-time winningest coach at the University of Akron, Dambrot left to take a job at Duquesne.

While they don't talk to James often, they stay in touch with text messages.

LOOK AT THE LIST

More amazing is that James has been to the NBA Finals in seven different seasons -- and he's done it with four different coaches.

Look at this list:

1. Mike Brown (2007, Cavaliers)

2. Erik Spoelstra (2011-14, Miami)

3. David Blatt (2015, Cavaliers)

4. Tyronn Lue (2016, Cavaliers)

This isn't Michael Jordan teaming up with Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson to win six titles in Chicago.

It's not Bill Russell and Red Auerbach winning nine titles together. Russell won two more as a player coach, Auerbach serving as Boston's general manager.

It's not Kobe Bryant winning five titles with Jackson in Los Angeles, or Tim Duncan winning five titles with Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

James basically has led three different franchises to the NBA Finals: The Cavs (2003-10), Miami (2011-14), Cavs (2015-16).

"I know I'm biased," said Joyce. "But look what LeBron has done. Look at the teams he's played for."

As he continues his career, James is building his case ... year-by-year ... as one of the greatest players ever in NBA history.

PLAYOFF LEBRON

As he's aged, two different versions of LeBron have emerged.

There's Regular Season LeBron and Playoff LeBron.

"He's learned that he no longer has to dominate every play of every game in the regular season," said Dambrot. "You can see him gearing up for the playoffs."

Joyce grows angry about the criticism of James taking some games off during the regular season.

"Look how much he has played," said Joyce. "He has learned how to extend his prime seasons."

If you count regular season and playoff minutes, James is already at No. 6 on the all-time list:

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 66,297

2. Karl Malone: 62,749

3. Kobe Bryant: 57,275

4. Jason Kidd: 56,199

5. Wilt Chamberlain: 55,418

6. LeBron James: 49,731

He's appeared in 203 playoffs games, never missing one because of injury.

In the Cavs four-game sweep of Indiana, James averaged nearly 44 minutes per game.

Since returning to the Cavs in the summer of 2014, James has averaged 41 minutes per playoff game -- the most of any NBA player in that span.

"He takes such great care of his body," said Dambrot. "A few years ago (2014-15), he had some minor injuries and looked to be showing some age for a few months. Then he came back as strong as ever."

BEATING THE ODDS

Very few NBA experts predict the Cavs will repeat as NBA champions.

Golden State is highly favored, and for good reason. The Warriors are loaded with talent after adding Kevin Durant.

The Warriors had an NBA-best 67-15 regular season record. They swept through the first round, the only other team besides the Cavs to do so.

The Cavs were 51-31 in the regular season.

The last NBA team to win a title with fewer than 52 regular season victories was the 1995 Houston Rockets.

"All I can say is look at all of what LeBron has done," said Joyce. "And those who have known him for so long, have learned never to say never when it comes to LeBron James."

Dambrot admitted the Warriors look like a powerhouse.

"But he's still LeBron James," said Dambrot. "He's still the best player in the world. If anyone can lead the Cavs to another title, it's him."

