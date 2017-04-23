LeBron James, Cavs sweep Pacers out of playoffs in 106-102 Game 4 triumph

The Cavs finished the Indiana Pacers in four games by taking Game 4, 106-102. They will host either the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern semifinals on May 1.

The Pacers had never been swept out of a seven-game series before. James was the perfect candidate to do it.

James has now won more consecutive first round games (21) than any NBA player since 1984, when the playoffs switched to a 16-team format. This was James' 10th series sweep, surpassing Tim Duncan (nine) for the most all time.

"Competition is very hard," James said. "Mentally challenge yourself every year to go out and try to do what's right, put your body on the line, put your team on the line to try to be successful -- is very hard.

"I go out every night to try and win a ball game. Do whatever it takes to help my teammates be successful and do whatever it takes to help me be successful. That's been the result of it."

James finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals Sunday. His 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining stopped a 9-0 Pacers run and steadied the Cavs. He then stole the ball from Thaddeus Young with 48 seconds remaining and Kyle Korver followed with two foul shots for a 105-102 advantage. More on this later.

"I got the switch off on Myles Turner and they just had to show me something where I felt like I could get my shot off and once I seen his hands drop, I knew I had the shot," James said. "It was just trust my mechanics, trust what I've been doing and It went down. It was definitely a big play for our team."

James fell one rebound and four assists shy of averaging a triple double, posting 32.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9.0 assists in the series. His last loss in a first-round game was May 6, 2012 to the New York Knicks, when he played for the Miami Heat.

The Cavs still have never lost Game 4 of a playoff series in which they led 3-0. They're now 8-0 in those games. Counting the regular season, Cleveland has defeated Indiana seven consecutive games.

Jeff Teague must really hate Cleveland. Teague, the Pacers' point guard, played the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs beat the Hawks 4-0 in playoff series in both of those years, so Teague has now lost 12 consecutive playoff games over three seasons to James and Co.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points on 10-of-25 shooting. Deron Williams scored 14 off the bench. Kevin Love scored just five points on 2-of-13 shooting, but led both teams with 16 rebounds.

Lance Stephenson led the Pacers with 22 points. Myles Turner added 20 and Paul George was held to just 15 points on 5-of-21 shooting.

This was a series in which no lead was safe from game to game. Yes, the Cavs won all four, but they blew sizable fourth-quarter leads in three and staged the largest second-half comeback in playoff history in Game 3 when they fought from 25 points down at halftime to win.

Cleveland's average margin of victory was 4.0 points -- tying the smallest margin in a four-game sweep in league history.

Because of all of that, we can't quite say the Cavs' four-game losing streak to end the regular season seems long ago. Because some of the symptoms of those dark days are still here.

The Cavs led 88-77 after three quarters and by 13 with 9:29 left. And with 1:31 to go, the Pacers were up a point. Cleveland had gone scoreless for nearly five minutes, while Irving missed five shots and committed a turnover during that stretch.

"We didn't play good offensively the whole game," coach Tyronn Lue said. "We got up 12, 13 points but it was because of our defense. Offensively we had 11 assists and shot 41 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3, which is not us.

"We didn't play great offensively, but we got stops defensively when we needed to. And that's what won us the game."

After Korver's free throws, Smith stole the ball from Teague for what looked like the series-clinching play, but gave it right back on an errant, behind-the-back flip intended for Irving.

"I didn't see it," Lue said of Smith's pass, shaking his head.

George missed a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left and James' ensuing free throw sealed it.

