Kevin Love's grit goes well with scoring of Kyrie Irving, LeBron James as Cavaliers prepare for Game 3 against Pacers

With a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series, the Cavs locker room was upbeat.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving walked through the hallways of Quicken Loans Arena towards the news conference room to meet with the media. A few questions in, James and Irving received company on the podium from Kevin Love.

James and Irving made room for Love, who grabbed a chair and sat in the middle. The high-scoring trio smiled and laughed before James said: 'Bout to take another charge?'

James was referring to Love's attempts to take a charge against Pacers driving to the basket. Paul George and Jeff Teague both knocked over Love on what could have been called charges, but Love was whistled for a foul both times, with 4:31 remaining in the second quarter and 9:59 to go in the third quarter, respectively.

Love took a George forearm to the mouth, and was fortunate to be wearing a mouthpiece to protect his teeth.

"It can go either way for a team," James said. "When you see your teammate actually sit there and take the charge, and we are not rewarded with the call, it goes the other way because then I was rewarded with a technical [foul]. Anyways, you get my drift."

Love finally drew a charging foul when Kevin Seraphin plowed him over with 2:10 left in the third quarter.

"When he was able to take the charge and we were able to get the call, it's huge because you see your brother sacrificing his body," said James, who had 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and four steals. "No matter if it's on Paul George or Seraphin or Teague or whatever the case may be; he's putting his body out there for our team. It's a big play."

Love said he watched film on Sunday of Saturday's 109-108 Game 1 win, and observed how he Tristan Thomson, Channing Frye and James were inside the paint on some of the Pacers drives to the basket.

"I just want to help my teammates out, sacrifice my body and I felt like I did that tonight," said Love, who totaled 27 points, 11 rebounds and three assists on Monday. "Whether it got called or not, I feel like it set a tone for the rest of the team that more than anything being a selfless act and giving your body up. I was hoping it would go the right way. I thought they could have gone either way, especially I try to look up [at the Humongotron] and see the play after it happens."

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue praised Love for his effort.

"Playoff basketball is about making winning plays and giving your body up," Lue said. "All night long he stood in there and tried to take charges. I thought all of them could have went either way."

Love, 6-foot-10, 251 pounds, put together a 10-0 personal run in the third quarter as he battled and successfully earned position against Lance Stephenson, who is 6-5, 230 pounds. Love's 10-0 spurt included two free throws, a layup, two free throws, a tip in and two free throws to take the Cavs' lead to 89-70 with 2:02 left in the quarter.

"These guys [James and Irving] and the guys that were out there [on the court] were finding me," Love said. "I got into a good rhythm. Other guys stepped up throughout the game and then these guys [James and Irving] took over in the fourth quarter."

Lue said he liked how Love attacked a mismatch.

"Lance got excited because he made a couple of shots and was talking stuff to the bench," Lue said. "So, when we went back at him and Kevin was scoring the basketball and getting to the free-throw line, it got the crowd into it, it got our bench into it. If they are going to play small like that than Kevin should dominate."

