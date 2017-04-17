Kyle Korver's Game 1 impact on the Cavs had little to do with his own shot

True, Korver's one basket in Cleveland's 109-108 win over Indiana Saturday could technically be considered the difference in the game. He made the only shot he took in the fourth quarter.

But Korver's true impact was his presence, his drawing of Pacers defenders to the perimeter, which blew gaping holes in the middle for LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to exploit.

Oh, and, you may have heard, Korver gave James some shooting tips on free throws.

"Kyle's presence on the floor doesn't always result in how many shot attempts he gets," James said on Monday. James scored 32 points, and Irving added 23 in Game 1.

"When he's on the floor, he's a threat," James continued. "So that's one defender that we have to worry about. Because he's a threat, you have to pay attention to him so even when he's on the floor, no matter how many shots he's getting, he's doing what needs to be done to help us win."

Korver spoke to reporters Monday at the Cavs' morning shootaround. The discussion centered mostly around James' revelation from Saturday that Korver helped him tinker with his free-throw shooting for the playoffs, given that James is coming off a career-worst .674 shooting from the foul line during the regular season.

Nevermind that James was actually worse Saturday from the stripe -- 6-of-9 for a .666 percentage. The things, they um, they take time.

"I think you've got to give LeBron a lot of credit for being open to changing something," Korver said. "Especially now (playoff time), I felt a little weird saying anything. It's not really the time. But I do think there's things that can help everybody out. It's not overly complicated."

While Korver didn't say precisely what he helped James to change in his mechanics -- at minimum, James has moved his left foot way back in his shooting stance, and he doesn't squat as low before shooting -- Korver said he generally looks to "take unnecessary things out of your shot.

"I think sometimes when there is a lot of motion, some science, you can take some energy out of your shot," Korver said. "Think mathematically or whatever, especially when there's nerves or tension. When you have a lot of motion, there's just more room for error."

Korver, 36, is the fifth-best 3-point shooter in NBA history (2,049 3s) and was the league's top 3-point shooter (.485 percentage) this season. He's also a career-.880 shooter from the foul line.

Korver said he watches his teammates' shots during games and sees flaws as they happen, but doesn't automatically offer his advice.

"I wait for the right moment," he said. "You need to want to be helped to change something, right? You just try to see things ... that's part of me. Watching people shoots helps me more than shooting sometimes. When you've got to think through. It helps me explain to guys what is good."

Korver had more time than usual to watch on Saturday, what with taking only one shot himself and all.

"We have guys here who are able to really take advantage of that," Korver said. "It makes me feel a little better about being taken out. There's a bunch of us here that's our job. We're here to help those guys be great. That's what we do."

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.