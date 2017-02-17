Lady Cats cap off season with win

New London closes the regular season at 14-8 overall and 10-4 in the FC. Plymouth tallied a 3-19, 1-13 record.

The Lady Cats jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first quarter and extended that to a 10-point advantage by halftime. If that wasn’t enough, New London pulled away even more in the third, outscoring Plymouth 23-13 to take a 20-point lead into the final eight minutes.

Eden Copley paced the ‘Cats with 18 points, eight steals, seven rebound and five assists. Morgan Luedy scored 14 points to go with six steals and five assists. Gabby Ledbetter netted eight points and pulled down six boards. Also scoring for New London were Lili Bartow (six points), Sidney Allen (five), Elizabeth Logan (three), Allison Brady (two) and Korah Schmidt (one).

The Wildcats will are the No. 3 seed in the Div. IV district tournament Attica District and will take on Crestline on Wednesday at Shelby High School at 8 p.m.

Plymouth is ranked No. 11 and will go up against Sandusky St. Mary’s at Hopewell-Loudon on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.