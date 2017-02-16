St. Paul looking to hold off Western in FC showdown

With the race for the Firelands Conference championship becoming even more exciting as the weeks pass, Friday’s contest between Western Reserve and St. Paul will be one of the biggest yet.

The Flyers (15-4 overall, 10-2 FC) are knotted with New London in first place, while the Roughriders (11-7, 9-3) are sitting in third.

If this game wasn’t already going to be interesting, it could be now, as sophomore phenom Jaret Griffith could make a return for Western.

“He may play (tonight),” Western coach Chris Sheldon said. “It’s his first week coming back to practice. Depending on how he finishes out practice, he may be available.”

Sheldon doesn’t want to get his hopes up too high, though.

“When you’ve been out rehabing an injury for nine weeks — that’s how long Jaret has been out — the only thing we can ask him to do is go in and contribute and be a positive asset on both the offensive and defensive end for our team. To expect him to step right back on the floor after nine weeks off and have the type of production we all know he is capable of, may be unrealistic. He’s going to get his feet wet. When a good basketball players get their feet wet, anything is possible.”

Last season, as a freshman no less, Griffith was named the Firelands Conference player of the year, averaging 16.4 points per outing. He has been out with a leg injury for most of the season.

But good teams are able to step up and make do without key players. Western Reserve has been one of those teams, as senior Colton Puder is putting up nearly 12 points a game. They also have a three-point attack in Tristen Sapienza, Aiden Markley and Tyler Bartlett.

“There’s a lot of positives,” Sheldon said. “I think it starts with Dale (Smith) and Colton (Puder). They really filled a huge void at both ends of the floor. If those two can continue to play at a high level, I think that obviously makes us that much more dangerous. Jaret is just another bullet we can add to the chamber. Lord knows we’ve lost enough bullets this year. Coming down to crunch time, we can use all possible hands on deck.”

Sheldon knows that St. Paul has the size advantage, but knows his kids can match that with their intensity.

“Hopefully in the next 24 hours, each of my guys grow about four inches,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen then we’re going to have to be a bunch of gnats and swarm and bite and grab and hold all night long because that’s the only way I think you can attack their physicality, length and size.

“We’ve got to be aggressive. Against Norwalk, I thought that we settled a lot, we were not the attacking team, both offensively and defensively. I think we’re a much better team when we have aggressive, attacking style at both ends of the floor. That’s something that we have to get back to. When you’re playing St. Paul who wants more of a ball-control tempo, I think that’s going to be the key of the game; who’s able to dictate the pace and play and the tempo of the game.”

Sheldon really just wants to treat this one like any other game.

“Any game where they turn the scoreboard on and clock on, it's pretty darn important. We know that (the Flyers) have a lot more on the line at this point. But obviously, we're trying to get better and compete. Who knows, maybe we can hang around with this title race. There's a lot on the line, a lot at stake for both teams. We’re excited and I’m looking forward to a great matchup.”

St. Paul, on the other hand, has strung together a tight-knit group of its own with their seven seniors. McCall and Furlong have led the pack on offense and are averaging 14.7 and 13.7 points per game, respectively.

“Those two have been pretty solid for us,” Flyer coach Mike Smith said. “But Jimmy Adelman has really done a great job for us. If anybody knows the importance of playing the point guard position, if you don’t have a good point guard, you’re really going to struggle. Along with all the other kids. This team is very selfless. Nobody cares about who does what or who gets the credit. They go out and play to their best ability and share the basketball. They like each other and are all really good teammates. Those two are our leading scorers, but on any given night, anyone can pick it up for us.

“Paul (Pearce’s) and Noah (Winslow’s) presence stretch the defense to be able to throw the ball in to Paul and Brandon. Nick Lukasko, Jacob Avendano and Will Ceccoli have all played valuable minutes as well. It’s truly a team effort.”

If St. Paul does come away with a share of the title, it would be their first since 1998. The Flyers’ athletics have had a lot of success in the 2016-17 season, as the football team, golf team and volleyball team all won the Firelands Conference.

“It’s been a while,” Smith said. “Our focus is Friday night. We’ve got to take care of our own business. I think the success of the whole school has been kind of building on each other. Our girls are in the same situation. Our boys’ freshman team just won the freshman tournament. There’s a lot of good things going on. We’re trying to take their momentum and carry it over. We’ve had a really, really good season here at St. Paul. Our league comes down to two games for us,” Smith said. “We win the next two and we’re guaranteed at least a share of the FC title. It’s definitely a big game against a very good team, a very well-coached team. It should be a great atmosphere.”

For updates on this game, follow @Cary_reporter on Twitter.

Twitter: @logangreszler