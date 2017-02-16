Cavs have a history of success in NBA's All-Star 3-point shootout (quiz)

But beyond Irving and Price, the Cavaliers franchise has enjoyed tremendous success in the three-point shootout. Only Boston and Chicago (four each) have more wins in the event than the Cavaliers.

And the current Cavaliers roster boasts two more past shootout winners besides Irving.

But how deep is Cavs' fans knowledge of the team's history at the All-Star weekend showcase event? We've put together some "almost impossible" trivia to put fans to the test.

Take the quiz below. Scroll down to find the answers underneath the video. (Hint: All of the answers can be found by watching the video) See how many you can get right and then post your score in the comments section below!

ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS NBA ALL-STAR 3-POINT SHOOTOUT TRIVIA

1. Name two Cleveland Cavaliers who won the NBA All-Star three-point shootout crown.

2. Name three Cleveland Cavaliers who finished second in the NBA All-Star three-point shootout.

3. Name two former Cavaliers players who went on to win NBA All-Star three-point shootout titles with different teams.

4. Name two current Cavaliers players who won NBA All-Star three-point shootout titles before coming to Cleveland.

5. Name the only Cleveland Cavaliers player to ever compete in both the slam dunk contest and the three-point shootout (hint: not in the same year).

6. Name the only Cleveland Cavaliers player ever to compete in multiple NBA All-Star three-point shootouts and not advance out of the first round.

7. Name the only Cleveland Cavaliers player to ever finish last (8th) in an NBA All-Star three-point shootout.

ANSWERS:

1. Mark Price, Kyrie Irving.

Price won the event in back-to-back seasons (1993-94), but injuries prevented him from seeking a third straight title. Irving won in 2013 in his first time entering the shootout.

2. Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gibson, Wesley Person.

Person was the first Cavalier ever to finish as a runner-up. He had a chance to beat Peja Stojakovic in the final round, but missed his final shot on the last rack. That forced a 24-second shootout that Stojakovic won. Gibson ran into a buzzsaw named Jason Kapono in the 2008 final. Kapono scored 25 points to win the title. Irving battled both Splash Brothers from Golden State (Steph Curry and Klay Thompson) but could not overcome Curry's dazzling 27 points in the final round.

3. Steve Kerr, Jason Kapono.

Kerr won the shootout in 1997 for Chicago by besting Tim Legler in the final. Kapono, who was drafted in 2003 by the Cavaliers, won back-to-back titles for Miami and Toronto in 2007 and 2008 respectively.

4. Kevin Love, James Jones.

Jones won the title in 2011 while a teammate of LeBron James in Miami. Love, then with Minnesota, won the following year in 2012 by beating Jones and Kevin Durant in the finals.

5. Bob Sura

Sura finished fifth in the 1997 slam dunk contest in Cleveland. He went on to compete in the 2000 three-point shootout in Oakland.

6. Craig Ehlo.

Ehlo was part of a loaded field in the 1990 shootout. He failed to reach the final, but finished with a better score (14) than teammate Mark Price (11), three-time winner Larry Bird (13) and nemesis Michael Jordan (5). He returned in 1992, but finished seventh behind John Stockton, Dell Curry, Drazen Petrovic and champion Craig Hodges.

7. Bob Sura.

Sura managed just nine points in the first round at the 2000 shootout, finishing eighth. At one point he connected on five straight shots. He finished one behind Allen Iverson, who was seventh.

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.