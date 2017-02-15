Prep Roundup | Here are the latest results

Shelby 75, Willard 40

SHELBY — The Willard Flashes just couldn’t hang around with their oldest rival on Tuesday night falling to Shelby in a Northern Ohio League matchup.

The Whippets scored 42 points combined through the second and third quarter and owned a 42-14 advantage in those two quarters. It was enough to help Shelby cruise to a win. The Flashes were 4-14 from the free throw line in the loss.

Ethan Daub and Brevon Polachek lead the way for the Flashes with 11 points a piece. Sabastian Sivongsak added six points while Broc Baldridge added four, Chance Leitz had three, Nick Cofer and Jarett Sowers scored two and Bryce Bailey rounded out the Willard scoring with one. Polachek drilled a trio of three pointers with Daub dropping two and Leitz adding one. Polachek lead the team with six boards and a pair of steals for a nice all-around performance.

The Flashes fall to 3-17 on the season and 1-10 in the NOL. They are back in action on Saturday hosting Madison.

GIRLS HOOPS

St. Peter’s 65, South Central 40

MANSFIELD — The South Central Lady Trojans traveled to Mansfield St. Peter’s on Tuesday night for a bit of a preview to their sectional semifinal matchup next week.

The Lady Trojans couldn’t keep up with the Lady Spartans taking home a non-conference loss.

South Central got down early thanks to a 20-9 deficit in the first quarter and were also outscored 17-11 in the second and 19-9 in the third. The Trojans won the fourth 11-9.

Maddie Albert put up another huge game scoring 19 points with four 3-pointers. She was the only Lady Trojan in double figures. Lily Antonio and Cheyenne Swander chipped in with five points a piece. Ally Burton scored four and grabbed seven boards while Jaelyn Barnett added three and Holly Hale and Courtney Shepherd added two each to round out the scoring for South Central.

The Lady Trojans drop to 3-18 on the season and will travel to Western Reserve on Thursday for the season finale.

BOWLING

Perkins 2605, Willard 2404

WILLARD — The Willard Flashes boys’ bowling team dropped a tough one to Perkins on Tuesday.

Leading the way for Willard was Josh Holida with a 387. Brandon Dye followed up his number by rolling a 351 and Jacob Holthouse delivered with a 303. Nicholas Scholes rolled a 292 and Nate Garrett added a 276.

The Flashes finished their season at 9-10 and 3-5 in the NOL.

Willard 2362, Perkins 2109

WILLARD — The Willard Lady Flashes girls’ bowling team picked up another win on Tuesday night defeating Perkins to move to 18-2 on the year and 7-1 in the NOL.

Aubrey Mathias rolled an impressive 405 followed by Kathleen Schaaf with a 326. Hannah McClanahan and Annie Cummings added a pair of 292’s to Willard’s score while Kourtney Craft rolled a 174 and Claire Buss added a 143.