Lady Redmen spoil Flashes' senior night

Prior to the contest, Willard honored its’ two seniors, Ashlee Tuttle and Alexis Moore. However, Bellevue spoiled the occasion, earning a 64-55 victory.

The two teams were evenly-match through the first quarter, but the Lady Redmen came out of the period with a 12-11 lead. Freshman Casey Santoro scored nine points in the quarter, but was not heard from again until late in the third.

Bellevue extended their lead before halftime, as Liz Ish put up seven points in the second, including a three-pointer just before the break. The basket gave the Lady Red a 29-24 advantage.

Midway through the third quarter, Willard trailed 39-33, but back-to-back three-pointers by Madie Secor and Cassidy Crawford knotted the game.

Unfazed, Bellevue went right back to work, ending the quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 47-41 lead into the last eight minutes. The stint was capped off by a two-points basket from Lauren Turner.

“That gave us a little cushion there,” Bellevue coach Kory Santoro said. “Lauren hit a big shot at the buzzer there to get us to that six point lead.”

The Lady Red outscored the hosts 17-14 in the final stanza. 10 of those 17 points came from the free throw line, where Bellevue went 17 of 26 as a team. Willard shot just 7 of 18 at the stripe.

Both teams did a spectacular job at sharing the ball, as Bellevue had four players reach double-digit scoring and Willard three.

The Lady Red were led by Santoro with 17, followed by Turner with 15, Jenna Strayer 11 and Payton Vogel 10.

“I think Willard was pretty pumped up to play,” Santoro said. “They came out and hit some shots and we didn’t hit a lot of shots, but we hit them when we needed to. I’m very happy with four girls in double figures. We almost had a fifth one, as Liz Ish had nine.”

After scoring nine points in the first quarter, Santoro was silent until late in the third quarter, when she was finally able to find the basket again.

“That’s what good teams do. It wasn’t Casey’s night, but I thought (Turner) played one heck of a game for us. She was big for us last year and has struggled at times this year. But tonight was a very good rebounder and put the ball in the hole,” Santoro said.

Turner finished the game with eight rebounds. Vogel paced the Lady Red with nine. Santoro and Strayer each dished out three assists.

“I’m glad we were able to escape with a win. I think we’re playing our best basketball at the right time of the year. We’ve finally got everybody healthy and I think that our defensive effort has been really solid the last four or five games. We’re going to get after it on Saturday,” Santoro said.

Lady Flash Cassidy Crawford led all scorers with 24 points and pulling down 14 rebounds, while Lydia Wiers had 15 points and 11 boards for a double-double apiece. Tuttle also scored 10 points for Willard.

“I think we probably didn’t get (Crawford) the ball enough,” Willard coach Jon Dawson said. “She was doing some really nice things in there and they didn’t seem to have an answer for her. Tonight, she was taking the ball to the hole and sat back and hit a couple three’s. That’s what she does. She has really worked at it and does some nice things for us.”

Dawson talked about how tough a team like Bellevue is to play.

“I thought we did a good job of following the game plan and trying to make somebody else beat us. But Ish comes back and makes a couple nice plays. Then Vogel and Turner would come down. They had some other kids step up. They’re a really good team.

“I thought our effort was really good tonight. I thought we did some good things. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get over that hump and take the lead. Every time we would get it close or get it tied up, they would have an answer for us and that’s what great times do,” Dawson said.

That will wrap up the regular season for Willard, who will take on Bucyrus in Lexington next Wednesday.

“In my opinion, I don’t think there is anybody in our district tournament that is as good as Bellevue, Norwalk, Shelby, Upper Sandusky, North Union or Chippewa, the teams that we’ve played. I think if we can get the kind of effort that we got tonight and get the key stops and those kinds of things, I think we’ve got a chance to do something,” Dawson said.

Bellevue still has one more NOL game before the regular season comes to a close, as they host first-place Shelby on Saturday.

Twitter: @logangreszler

STAT BOOK

Bellevue 64

Ish 3-2-9; Vogel 2-5-10; Santoro 5-5-17; Turner 7-1-15; Strayer 3-4-11; Baptista 1-0-2. Totals 21-17-64.

Willard 55

Tuttle 3-1-10; Secor 1-0-3; Crawford 10-1-24; L. Wiers 5-4-15; Slone 1-0-2; Stevens 0-1-1. Totals 20-7-55.

Bellevue 12 17 18 17 — 64

Willard 11 13 17 14 — 55