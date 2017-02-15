High school hoops standings

Northern Ohio League

NOL, Overall

Sandusky 10-0, 16-3

Ontario 7-3, 14-5

Shelby 7-3, 12-8

Bellevue 5-6, 8-10

Columbian 4-6, 8-10

Norwalk 2-8, 6-14

Willard 1-10, 3-17

Upcoming Games

Friday

Shelby at Bellevue

Norwalk at Ontario

Sandusky at Columbian

Saturday

Bellevue at Oak Harbor

Clyde at Sandusky

Ontario at Colonel Crawford

Madison at Willard

Tuesday

Bellevue at Huron

Port Clinton at Columbian

Firelands Conference

FC, Overall

New London 10-2, 15-4

St. Paul 10-2, 15-4

Western Reserve 9-3, 11-7

South Central 7-5, 11-8

Mapleton 5-7, 11-8

Crestview 5-7, 8-10

Plymouth 2-10, 4-15

Monroeville 0-12, 2-18

Upcoming Games

Friday

South Central at Crestview

Mapleton at New London

Plymouth at Monroeville

Western Reserve at St. Paul

Saturday

Edison at Western Reserve

St. Paul at Perkins

SMCC at South Central

Crestview at Bucyrus

New London at Wynford

Lucas at Plymouth

Tuesday

Buckeye Central at Crestview

Mapleton at Hillsdale

Sandusky Bay Conference

SBC, Overall

Vermilion 10-2, 16-4

Huron 10-2, 14-3

Perkins 9-3, 14-5

Margaretta 6-6, 10-9

Edison 5-7, 11-7

Oak Harbor 4-8, 6-13

Clyde 3-9, 5-14

Port Clinton 1-11, 3-16

Upcoming Games

Friday

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Margaretta at Clyde

Edison at Perkins

Huron at Vermilion

Saturday

Bellevue at Oak Harbor

Margaretta at Calvert

Clyde at Sandusky

Edison at Western Reserve

St. Paul at Perkins

Tuesday

Bellevue at Huron

Port Clinton at Columbian

GIRLS HOOPS

Northern Ohio League

NOL, Overall

Shelby 11-0 20-1

Bellevue 10-1 17-4

Norwalk 6-5 16-5

Ontario 6-5 14-6

Willard 4-8 10-12

Columbian 1-10 5-15

Sandusky 1-10 2-19

Upcoming Games

Thursday

Ontario at Bucyrus

Saturday

Shelby at Bellevue

Norwalk at Ontario

Sandusky at Columbian

Wednesday

Division II Sectional Tournament

Columbian vs Lexington 6:15 p.m. at Bucyrus

Sandusky vs Mansfield Senior 8 p.m. at Bucyrus

Norwalk vs Clear Fork 8 p.m. at Monroeville

Division III Sectional Tournament

Willard vs Bucyrus 6:15 p.m. at Lexington

Firelands Conference

FC, Overall

St. Paul 12-1 18-3

Western Reserve 12-1 16-3

New London 9-4 13-8

Crestview 7-6 10-10

Mapleton 5-8 8-13

Monroeville 5-8 7-13

Plymouth 1-12 3-18

South Central 1-12 3-18

Upcoming Games

Thursday

Monroeville at Crestview

Mapleton at St. Paul

Plymouth at New London

South Central at Western Reserve

Saturday

Wellington at Western Reserve

Tuesday

Division IV Sectional Tournament

Plymouth vs SMCC 6:15 p.m. at Sandusky

Monroeville vs Lucas 7 p.m. at Shelby

Wednesday

Division IV Sectional Tournament

South Central vs St. Peter’s 6:15 p.m. at Shelby

New London vs Crestline 8 p.m. at Shelby

Sandusky Bay Conference

SBC, Overall

Clyde 13-0 18-3

Oak Harbor 11-2 18-3

Perkins 9-4 12-9

Margaretta 7-6 11-10

Edison 6-7 10-11

Port Clinton 3-10 3-18

Vermilion 2-11 7-14

Huron 1-12 2-17

Upcoming Games

Thursday

Vermilion at Clyde

Margaretta at Port Clinton

Perkins at Huron

Oak Harbor at Edison

Tuesday

Division III Sectional Tournament

Huron vs Riverdale 7 p.m. at Lexington

Wednesday

Division II Sectional Tournament

Vermilion vs Perkins 6:15 p.m. at Monroeville

Division III Sectional Tournament

Margaretta vs Galion 6:15 p.m. at Lexington