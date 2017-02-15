Frye makes case to be Love's replacement

But that doesn't mean the team isn't missing its four-time NBA All-Star.

"I just texted him and said, 'Man, this is too much.' I promise you I did," Channing Frye said in the locker room after Tuesday's 116-108 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. "I was like, 'Man, I don't know how you do this. I need something to eat.' Your boy is tired. I have huge respect for Kevin. We miss him. He'll be all right."

If Tuesday is any indication, the Cavs will be as well.

"The coaching staff is going to give us a game plan and it's up to us to go out and execute it," LeBron James said. "One thing we can always rely on is we've played without Kev before. We've had to do that in the playoffs and as much as you don't like to play without your big guns sometimes if it happens then you are just ready for it.

"The acquisition of Derrick (Williams) is going to help us, but Channing stepped up tonight in the absence. Tristan (Thompson) is his normal self and to get Shump (Iman Shumpert) back, another body, that helped us a lot as well."

Earlier in the day, James first attempted to calm any nerves about the six-week stretch coming up without Love, saying as long as he's on the court the Cavs will be fine. Head coach Tyronn Lue said it would take a committee to replace Love, who was averaging 20.0 points and 11.1 rebounds prior to his injury.

Frye, originally acquired last February to space the floor, has been forced into a different role from time to time this season.

As Lue explained before the game, without a ball hander for the second unit (it was Matthew Dellavedova last season), Frye's played more pick-and-roll with James, who has become the group's primary ball handler. Last year, James served as the roller, diving towards the basket, as Frye popped out to the 3-point stripe. This season, Frye is rolling to the basket more.

"That's what they need from me so that's what I'm going to try to do," Frye said of his duty with the second unit. "I'm still trying more and I'm going to get better eventually. They're going to keep yelling at me and I'm going to keep doing it.

"Last year I think I told you guys the biggest thing I wanted to do was have an impact in the Finals so regardless if we go there or not I want to be ready for that. That's my motivation every day -- making sure I'm doing the right things and playing the right way and getting better."

In the starting lineup, playing alongside Thompson -- the team's primary roller -- Frye was able to get off to a quick start from long range, scoring six points in the first quarter. He had 14 in the first half en route to a 21-point night, matching his season high.

On Tuesday, Frye shot 7-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-11 from beyond the arc. It's the fourth time in the last two months he's made that many triples.

"He was good," Lue said. "We started him the last time against Minnesota at home too and he played well. They have basically two 5s playing out there. He's going to be popping back, they're going to be helping a lot, they're help-oriented getting to the paint. He's going to be wide open."

Lue keeps pointing to matchups when discussing Love's fill-in and maybe there isn't a consistent answer. Tuesday with Frye worked in the Cavs' favor so Lue will try it again Wednesday in the final game before the All-Star break. Then he will consider all options, including James Jones, Richard Jefferson and maybe even Williams -- depending on the opponent's lineup.

But Frye's play made a strong case, logging a season-high 33 minutes while showing how much more effective he can be when asked play his natural game, something that, believe it or not, has changed since the acquisition of Kyle Korver.

"Damn Kyle," Frye said with a laugh. "I'm usually the best shooter on the court so they don't make me roll. But now with old stupidface here, now I've got to do it even more. No, it's good. It's good for us, it's good for me. It's who I'm supposed to be as a player and just going out there and having fun."

