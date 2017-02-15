Flyers edge Riders for FC frosh title

It was the third FC championship for fourth-year Flyer coach Matt Webb.

Jude Sweet and Jordan Shepard scored eight points apiece for the Flyers, followed by Brandon Furlong with seven, Ethan Blair with five and Grant Houck and Spencer Myers with three each.

JJ Weisenberger scored 10 points to pace the Riders, followed by Tate Drennen with nine, Nate Perkins with six, Kyler Lacy with four and Dalton Webb with two.

“It was very enjoyable,” Webb said. “We got off to a great start. Jude (Sweet) led us off with two big threes. In the end we hit some key shots and knocked down some free throws when need be.

“It was great. We set goals at the beginning of the year and re-adjusted them at the break. All of them said they wanted to win the championship and they all came together.

“We went to Western over the break and got beat by 15. It was a great bounce-back. A lot of hard practices before school and late-night practices.

“City champs and league champs. You can’t beat that.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of my kids,” Western Reserve coach Dennis Lee said. “They left it all on the floor. They worked hard all season and gave me everything they had.”

The game came down to one final shot as Weisenberger’s three-pointer rimmed out.

“I think I said two prayers when the ball was in the air,” Lee said with a laugh.

Jacob Allen hit six three-pointers to lead New London to a 47-34 win over Ashland Crestview in the consolation game.

The Wildcats led 23-2 after one quarter and coasted from there.

Allen finished with 19 points for the Cats, followed by Isaac Popa with 11, Parker Ruble and Jaden Keys with four each, Dominic Albaugh with three and Ben Kalizewski, Dylan Bobish and Vincent Maletz with a pair. All eight Wildcats scored.

Daytona Richie and Nick Richie had eight points each for the Cougars, while Jacob Littleton chipped in with six and Will Bolin had five.

New London went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed, while Crestview was the No. 2 seed, St. Paul No. 3, Western Reserve No. 4 and South Central No. 5.