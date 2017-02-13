Reflector sports schedule for this week

Girls’ Hoops
Northwestern at New London
Bellevue at Willard
Tuesday 2/14
Boys’ Hoops
Sandusky at Norwalk
Margaretta at Edison
Girls’ Hoops
South Central at St. Peter's
Wednesday 2/15
Wrestling
St. Paul at Carey
Thursday 2/16
Girls’ Hoops
Plymouth at New London
Mapleton at St. Paul
Monoroeville at Crestview
South Central at Western Reserve
Oak Harbor at Edison
Friday 2/17
Boys’ Hoops
Plymouth at Monroeville
Western Reserve at St. Paul
Mapleton at New London
South Central at Crestview
Edison at Perkins
Norwalk at Ontario
Saturday 2/18
Boys’ Hoops
St. Paul at Perkins
Lucas at Plymouth
New London at Wynford
SMCC at South Central
Edison at Western Reserve
Madison at Willard
Girls’ Hoops
Norwalk at Ontario
Wellington at Western Reserve
Wrestling
SBC championships at Lakota
NOL championships at Sandusky
Swimming
District championships at BGSU