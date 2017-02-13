Huskies pounce on Lady Cats early, win big

The Lady Huskies opened Monday night’s non-league game at New London by scoring the first 12 points, en route to a 67-36 victory.

The Lady Cats (13-8) got on the board with an Elizabeth Logan free throw, followed by a field goal. Morgan Luedy then knocked a pair at the stripe and drilled a three, as New London went on a 8-2 run. However, that glimmer of hope soon faded, as the Huskies went on a 13-2 stint that ended early in the second quarter, making it a 27-10 ballgame.

“I’ve kept my eye on (Northwestern) all year,” New London coach Eric Mitchell said. “It’s nice to watch and see what good teams are going to do and I knew coming in they were going to be a very good team. They have seven seniors. I’ve been in that boat; I was in it last year. They definitely have experience and it showed.”

By halftime, the Huskies had worked the score to 31-18.

Northwestern’s Carley Kandel poured in game-high 29 points, including 11 points in the third quarter alone.

“She’s a great athlete and they have a great team. Carley does a tremendous job; she’s fast, she can shoot it, she can drive — she’s a complete player. She was hard to stop and she got going early. (Kelseigh) Wright is a heck of a ball-player, (Summer) Nairn does a good job for them and (Kourtney) Kliner,” Mitchell said.

Wright, Nairn and Kliner combined for a total of 31 points.

“Hats off to them. They’re a great team and have had a great year. I wish them nothing but luck going into the postseason, because it’s nice to see area teams do well.”

In the second half, Northwestern outscored New London 36-18.

“It is frustrating,” Mitchell said. “But even after the game, I told the girls ‘We’ve got to try to find some of the positives.’ There wasn’t a lot, other than sharing the ball well offensively. It was just that Eden (Copley) wasn’t making shots, not that she’s going to get us 30 points back, but she even showed her frustration. She didn’t want to shoot the ball anymore because she was frustrated. Some of the things tonight was uncharacteristic of our team.”

Copley paced the ‘Cats offense with 10 points, followed by eight from Gabby Ledbetter and seven from Luedy. Luedy also grabbed five rebounds, while Logan dished out four assists. Copley snagged four steals.

“Offensively, I thought we shared the ball very well. We got a lot of great shots, we just couldn’t make anything. We’ve got to credit them. Defensively, they did a pretty good job against us, holding us to 36. They just scored and they scored in bunches. They’re fast. Kendall does a great job of bringing the ball down the floor for them.”

Mitchell would like to use this game as a learning experience as the postseason tournament is lurking just around the corner.

“We’ll be alright,” Mitchell said. “I think we’ll come back alright. I hope we can come back and finish the regular season on Thursday against Plymouth. We have to keep plugging along. The regular season is great and everyone’s goal is that Firelands Conference championship. That’s out of reach for us, so we want to get ready for the postseason. Tonight was kind of a step back. We need to rebound and have a very short term memory.”

STAT BOOK

Northwestern 67

Kliner 3-0-9; Kandel 11-5-29; St. Clair 3-0-6; Reed 0-1-1; Wright 4-4-12; Nairn 5-0-10. Totals 26-10-67.

N. London 36

Schmidt 1-2-4; Logan 1-2-4; Brady 1-0-3; Copley 2-6-10; Luedy 2-2-7; Ledbetter 4-0-8. Totals 11-12-36.

Northwestern 20 11 23 13 — 67

N. London 10 8 14 4 — 36