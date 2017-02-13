Go Figure!

2

Number of years the Edison Chargers’ wrestling team has made it to the state duals in the five year history of the tournament. The Chargers brought home the Division III State Wrestling Duals Championship on Sunday night defeating Tuslaw in the finals.

8 1/2

Number of hours between the start of the Chargers’ first dual match and the start of the Chargers’ last dual match. Edison kicked off its day at 11 a.m. and began its final match against Tuslaw at 7:30 p.m.

29-25

The final score of the Edison vs Tuslaw state championship match. Edison clinched the championship with a junior Sam Stoll 7-2 victory gave the Chargers enough points to take home the title.

19

Number of years since South Central saw a boys’ 1,000-career point scorer. Senior Michael Ponchel dropped his 1,000th-career point on Saturday in a loss to Edison giving the Trojans their first 1,000-point scorer since Doug Dendinger did it in 1997-98.

0

Number of teams remaining in the Firelands Conference — boys or girls — who are undefeated in basketball. The St. Paul Lady Flyers defeated the last remaining undefeated team the Western Reserve Lady Roughriders on Saturday.

2

Number of players in Thursday’s Norwalk vs Margaretta girls game with the last name of Malson. Norwalk’s Leah Malson faced off against cousin Taylor Malson of Margaretta. Norwalk won the contest.

10-2

The FC record of St. Paul and New London in boys’ hoops after Friday night when St. Paul tied the standings up with a win over New London.

2011-12

The year of the last FC title for the New London Wildcats making it five years since the FC title called New London home.

1997-98

The year of the last FC title for the St. Paul Flyers making it 19 years since the FC title called St. Paul home. Only Mapleton and Monroeville have longer FC title droughts. Monroeville last won the FC title in 1983-84 and Mapleton hasn’t won a title since it shared it with St. Paul in 1979-80.

2006-07

The year of the last time the FC boys’ title was shared. Western Reserve and Plymouth shared the title and if St. Paul and New London win their final two conference games, the FC title will be shared.

2001-02

The year of the last time the FC girls’ title was shared. St. Paul and New London shared the title and if St. Paul and Western win their final conference game, the FC title will be shared.

0

Number of times the FC titles in both boys’ and girls’ basketball was shared in the same year.

5

Number of consecutive 3-pointers New London’s Billy Woodmancy made in a contest against Monroeville last week. He finished with 15 points, all coming from beyond the arch.

If you see an interesting number from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!