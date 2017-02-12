Lady Charges put up fight in first half, fall to Perkins

The Pirates improved to 12-8 overall and 9-4 in the Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division with the win, while the Chargers fell to (10-11, 6-7).

“Super win for the Lady Pirates, we have two very special seniors and we played for them today, and were able to get it done,” Perkins coach Ray Neill said. “We played defense today, (Edison’s) Kelsey Schuster is a good scorer and we challenged the defense to stop her — and they did a good job today.”

The Chargers came out confident early on and took full advantage of Perkins having to sit their solid post Aleena Winston because of foul trouble. Despite Winston missing most of the first half, Pirates managed to end the first half ahead, 23-21.

“I also have to say that Maria Schoder has been a force on the blocks for us in the last five or six games,” Neill said. “We rewarded her today with the start and she responded by scoring five points and was double digits in rebounds again (12).

“We also put her on the point in our full court trap and she did a nice job of harassing the Edison ball handlers for us, too,” he added.

In the third quarter Perkins freshman Olivia Howard took over the game. She single-handedly outscored the Chargers 12-7 as the Pirates took a commanding 43-28.

“Olivia scored 24 points for us today, but I am even more happy with just her overall floor game,” Neill said. “I thought she did a really nice job particularly in the first half of being a distributor with the basketball.

“I thought today her decision making on when to go all the way to the basket and when to pull up for that mid-range jumper was as good as it has been all year,” he added.

Howard added six assists and four steals to her 24-point day to cap off an impressive performance. She said she was excited to be peaking at the right time of the season and happy that the seniors got a win in their final home game.

“Coach Neill and I took a walk around the court today and just talked about distributing the ball better and having better shot selection,” Howard said. “I tried to take better shots and knock them down when I took them, and of course, getting the ball to my teammates in positions that make it easier for them to score.

“They do a good job of creating for me, too,” she added. “I just need to knock down them down for them, like they always do for me. It was a lot of fun today doing the ‘Pirate dance’ with Kasi and Hannah for the last time in our locker room. We are happy that we got them the win and that we keep getting better as we get closer to tournament.”

Edison’s Schuster was held to just three points and eight rebounds in the game as Perkins made it a priority to double and triple team her.

“That definitely was a good plan by Coach Neill and his staff,” Edison coach coach Tracey Moyer said. “Kelsey is a great shooter and they did a nice job of limiting her opportunities tonight.

“We played well in the first half today, but in the second half we started out having a couple of turnovers and things just snowballed on us,” Moyer added. “I would have thought we would have had more confidence after a good win last night. We started out good, but you have to play four quarters if you want to win, and we didn’t do that today.”

Aleena Winston finished the game with six rebounds and 10 points after the slow start to the game. Marissa Esposito, another freshman, added six points for Perkins.

Edison was led Hannah Vitaz with 16 points and five rebounds, while Jessica Stoll added eight points and Madison Moyer also had eight points and nine rebounds.

STAT BOOK

Edison (10-11, 6-7)

Jillian Danda 1-0—2, Madison Moyer 1-6—8, Kelsey Schuster 1-0—3, Hannah Vitaz 7-2—16, Jessica Stoll 4-0—8, Carlie Shover 1-0—8. TOTALS 15-8—39.

Perkins (12-8, 9-4)

Olivia Howard 9-4—24, Maria Schoder 2-1—5, Aleena Winston 5-0—10, Kasi Didion 4-0—9, Nancy Siegel 2-0—4, Marissa Eposito 2-2—6. TOTALS 24-7—58.

Edison 13 8 7 11–39

Perkins 10 13 20 15–58

3-points FGs: (E) Schuster; (P) Howard 2, Didion

JV: Perkins, 57-37