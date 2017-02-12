Here are this week's nominees

Here are this weeks nominees for Player of the Week.

For the boys, Micheal Ponchel of South Central earns the nod after scoring his 1,000th-career point on Saturday becoming the first SC player in 19 years to reach the milestone. He also scored 25 points on Friday in a win over Plymouth.

Norwalk’s Brandon Haraway earns the nod after scoring a season high 15 points in a win over Western Reserve on Saturday after returning from elbow surgery.

St. Paul’s Brandon McCall had a huge weekend scoring 18 points in a win over New London on Friday and 16 more in a win over SMCC on Saturday. The Flyers are tied for first in the FC.

Finally, Zach Bene of New London had a good weekend on the wrestling mat winning the 145 weight class at this weekend’s Margaretta Invitational.

For the ladies, Maddie Albert of South Central scored 16 points in a win over Lucas on Thursday and another 18 in a loss to Crestview on Saturday for an impressive back-to-back effort.

Monroeville’s Kara Schafer dropped 22 points in a win over Plymouth on Saturday and 19 in a win over Hardin Northern on Thursday for another impressive back-to-back effort.

New London’s Elizabeth Logan scored a team-high 18 points in a win over Mapleton on Saturday.

And finally, Norwalk’s Jiselle Thomas scored 40 points in a win over Margaretta on Thursday and 20 more points in a win over Columbian on Saturday.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can also submit their nominees for Player of the Week by emailing them to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com by 9 p.m. on Saturday.