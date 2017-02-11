Third quarter surge lifts Truckers past 'Riders

With the return of sophomore Brandon Haraway, Norwalk has gotten just what it needed at just the right time. Haraway led the Truckers to a 51-42 win over Western Reserve in Saturday’s non-league contest.

Norwalk got off to a hot start, both offensively and defensively in the first quarter.

The Truckers (6-13) opened the game with a basket by Haraway, on which he was fouled. Despite missing the free throw, the play set the tone for things to come.

Norwalk allowed just two Roughrider baskets in the first quarter, and took a 15-5 lead into the second.

Western Reserve (11-7) started to find its’ footing in the second and outscored the Truckers 10-7 in the quarter. The ‘Riders carried that momentum into the second half, as Dale Smith drained a three-pointer to give Western a 24-23 advantage with 4:49 to go in the third.

However, that run ended abruptly, as the Truckers responded with a 17-2 stint to end the period.

“We had a come to God meeting in a timeout,” Norwalk coach Steve Gray said. “We talked about roles and understanding time and score and what a good shot was. I thought that my kids were just unbelievable after that.”

The ‘Riders were unable to regain any sort of control in the fourth stanza.

Haraway paced the Trucker offense with 15 points, while dishing out four assists and grabbing six rebounds. The most impressive part of Haraway’s return is that he has only been able to practice a handful of times since coming back from an elbow injury he suffered during the football season.

“You’re a better coach when you have better players. I think Brandon is one of the best point guards around, even though he’s a sophomore. Here’s the exciting thing — he’s only practiced six times and hasn’t played basketball since the end of June. To do what he is doing now is just unbelievable. He brings a life, a spirit, a swagger to our team.”

Jacob Trautman scored 11 points and had five boards, followed by George Friend with nine points and nine rebounds. Eric Hull added seven points, while Mitchell Perry pulled down seven rebounds to go with six points. Jacob Roth tallied three points and four boards.

With Haraway’s return, Gray is able to put his players back to they are meant to be on the floor.

“We get everybody back to the position they should be playing and we don’t have anyone out of position any more. I’m just excited for (Haraway) and I’m excited for the team. If we get a decent draw (in the postseason tournament) maybe we can put together a few wins.”

Colton Puder paced Western with 11 points, followed by Dale Smith at 10 and Aiden Markley nine.

“I thought tonight was two-fold,” ‘Rider coach Chris Sheldon said. No. 1 we shot 20-some percent from the floor tonight. That’s not going to get us a win against anybody. Our three losses in 2017, since the clock struck January, we’ve shot the ball in the 20-percent. Part of that is their defense, but in reality, we just shot it horribly. Second of all, we were a step late on rotations. We were trying to get there, but we were a step late and when (Norwalk) when on the run in the third quarter, we had four block calls in front of the rim. That was the difference.

“When you make shots, the game is a (heck) of a lot easier. Tonight, to start the third, we did do that. Dale hit some big shots, Puder hits a shot and we’ve got him going to the rim to start the half off. When you make shots, it makes you look like you know what you’re doing and it makes the game awful easy. But then we fell into a lull where we didn’t make any shots. It’s a simple as that. Put the ball in the hole and we didn’t do that,” Sheldon said.

Despite the dismal field goal shooting, Western was 12 of 14 at the free throw line.

“We didn’t get to (the free throw line) enough. They were may more aggressive. We went to the line six times with under a minute and a half to go and it’s not even a ballgame anymore. So in reality we only went eight times and they went (24).”

Western still has three games remaining in the regular season, two of which are Firelands Conference matchups.

“We’ve got to mentally take the next step,” Sheldon said. “At times we can’t even get out of our own head and overthink things. When we overthink things, we’re not a good basketball team. We’ve got to play with an aggressive mindset regardless of what’s happening.”

For the Truckers, they have won three of their last five games. They have three games remaining, all of which are Northern Ohio League contests (Sandusky, Ontario and Tiffin Columbian).

“We’re excited for those games,” Gray said. “I’m especially excited about Ontario. They got us by 40 the first time and we were embarrassed. I think we’ll play a heck of a lot better down there on Friday.”

Norwalk will host Sandusky on Tuesday, while Western will play at St. Paul on Friday.

STAT BOOK

W. Reserve 42

Buck 2-0-5; Smith 2-6-10; Sapienza 1-0-3; Markley 3-0-9; Bartlett 1-2-4; Puder 3-4-11. Totals 12-12-42.

Norwalk 51

Hull 3-1-7; Haraway 5-5-15; Trautman 4-2-11; Perry 3-0-6; Friend 4-1-9. Totals 20-10-51.

W. Reserve 5 10 11 16 — 42

Norwalk 15 7 18 11 — 51