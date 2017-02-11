OHSAA Basketball and Wrestling State Tournament Tickets Now On Sale

The 80th annual OHSAA state wrestling individual tournament is March 9-11, the 42nd annual girls basketball state tournament is March 16-18 and the 95th annual boys basketball state tournament is March 23-25. Please see below for the full list of upcoming OHSAA state tournaments.

ONLINE INFORMATION: http://www.ohsaa.org/TheSchott

In addition to Ticketmaster.com and the Schottenstein Center box office, state tournament tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster locations (including most Kroger stores) or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. Service charges apply when ordering tickets through Ticketmaster and can be avoided by purchasing tickets directly at the Schottenstein Center box office. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schottenstein Center Suites and RV Parking Available

Fans interested in watching the state tournaments from a suite inside the Schottenstein Center can contact Justin Doyle at doyle.106@osu.edu for pricing and availability. Overnight RV parking will be available for $25 per day in the Buckeye Lots north of the Schottenstein Center.

Girls Basketball “Championship Saturday” Group Value Packs

Basketball teams and other groups are invited to attend “Championship Saturday” of the girls basketball state tournament. This special Group Value Pack is good for groups of 10 or more and includes a ticket for all four state championship games on Saturday, March 18, a t-shirt and popcorn for $24 per person. Parking is free. Each group will be recognized on the arena’s videoboard.

Order form: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Basketball-Girls/2017/2017GBSKValuePacks.pdf

Boys Basketball “Four Pack” Offer

Two special “Four Pack” ticket offers will be available for the boys basketball state tournament. The first special is for “Championship Saturday” that includes a ticket to each of the four championship games in the Terrace Level for $36. The second special includes four tickets together in the Terrace Level for any of the 12 games for $36 (a savings of $3 per ticket).

Boys Basketball All-Session Tickets and “Center Court Club”

For the OHSAA boys basketball state tournament, tickets available now include all-session ticket books (12 games) in the Entry Level, Club Level, Terrace Level and in the Center Court Club. Ticket books are $144 for the Entry and Club Levels or $120 for the Terrace Level. The limited quantity Center Court Club tickets, which cost $498 per book, are located very close to the court and also give fans the opportunity to remain in the arena between games in a special hospitality area. Single-session tickets go on sale Thursday, March 16, at 10 a.m., and prices are $15 each for the Entry and Club Levels and $12 for the Terrace Level.

Girls Basketball All-Session Tickets

The cost for an all-session (12 games) ticket book for the girls basketball state tournament is $64 each, and single-game tickets are $10 apiece. Tickets for the semifinals allow fans to watch both games in the same division.

Wrestling Pricing

Tickets for the individual wrestling state tournament March 9-11 at the Schottenstein Center include all-session tickets (five sessions) at $75 each for the Entry and Club Levels and $55 each for the Terrace Level. Single-session ticket sales begin Monday, March 5, at 10 a.m., at $15 each.

Upcoming OHSAA State Tournaments

Fifth Annual State Wrestling Dual Team Tournament – Sunday, Feb. 12 at St. John Arena

Session 1 — 11:00-Upper bracket quarterfinals in all three divisions; 1:15-Lower bracket quarterfinals in all three divisions; 3:30-Semifinals in all three divisions. Session 2 — 7:30-Finals in all three divisions.

Swimming & Diving – Feb. 22-25 at C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton

Bowling, Div. II – March 3 & 4 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl (no advance media registration required)

Gymnastics – March 3 & 4 at Hilliard Bradley High School

Bowling, Div. I – March 10 & 11 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl (no advance media registration required)

Ice Hockey – March 11 & 12 at Nationwide Arena, Columbus

80th Annual State Individual Wrestling Tournament – March 9-11 at the Schottenstein Center

March 9: Session 1 — 3:00-Division III Preliminaries; 4:20-Division II Preliminaries; 5:50-Division I Preliminaries; 7:20-Division III Consolation Round 1; 8:00-Division II Consolation Rounds 1; 8:45-Division I Consolation Round 1; March 10: Session 2 — 10:00-Division III Quarterfinals; 10:40-Division II Quarterfinals; 11:25-Division I Quarterfinals; 12:15-Division III Consolation Round 2; 1:00-Division II Consolation Round 2; 1:45-Division I Consolation Round 2; Session 3 — 6:30-All Divisions Championship Semifinals; 8:50-All Divisions Consolation Quarterfinals;

March 11: Session 4 — 10:00-All Divisions Consolation Semifinals; 11:00-All Divisions Third-, Fifth- and Seventh-Place Matches; Session 5 — 5:15-Hall of Fame Ceremonies and Parade of Champions; 5:45-All Divisions First-Place Matches.

42nd Annual OHSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament – March 16-18 at the Schottenstein Center

March 16: 1:00-Division II semifinals (doubleheader session); 6:00-Division IV semifinals (doubleheader session);

March 17: 1:00-Division III semifinals (doubleheader session); 6:00-Division I semifinals (doubleheader session);

March 18: 10:45-Division II final; 2:00-Division IV final; 5:15-Division III final; 8:30-Division I final.

95th Annual OHSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament – March 17-19 at the Schottenstein Center

March 23: 10:45-Division II semifinal; 2:00-Division II semifinal; 5:15-Division IV semifinal; 8:30-Division IV semifinal

March 24: 10:45-Division III semifinal; 2:00-Division II semifinal; 5:15-Division I semifinal; 8:30-Division I semifinal;

March 25: 10:45-Division II final; 2:00-Division IV final; 5:15-Division III final; 8:30-Division I final.