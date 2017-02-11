All tied up: Lady Flyers down Lady Riders to even up FC race

Traveling to Western Reserve for a battle of the Top 2 teams in the FC, the Lady Flyers got revenge on the Lady Riders with a 58-47 win on Saturday afternoon.

After suffering a 20-point home loss earlier in the season at the hands of the Lady Riders, the Flyers put that in the back of their minds and evened the score with the win. The Flyers led at every break and didn’t trail since it was 16-15 late in the first. The Flyers and Riders are now tied atop the FC with a game game left to play — St. Paul hosts Mapleton and Western hosts South Central both games are on Thursday.

“These girls have worked hard all year long and we have had some ups and downs,” St. Paul coach Vicky Mahl said. “But the biggest thing is they have stuck together. I told them in the locker room that I couldn’t be more proud. It is huge for us. We still have one and I told the girls to soak it up and enjoy this because they did a fantastic job. Not a whole lot of people were thinking we were going to win this one. We still have Mapleton left if we want to win the conference.”

“Offensive rebounding and foul shots were the difference,” Western Reserve coach Laura Pierson said. “We practiced that all week long and then we got a bit fatigued at the end and it was tough to come back from. Our best defender fouls out and that was what ended it. But they are a very senior dominated team and we are not.”

Change it up

The Flyers kept the Roughriders on their toes each time down the floor changing defenses from man-to-man and different zones. The defense caused the Riders into an uncharacteristic 20 turnovers on the game.

“We stuck with man-to-man a little longer than we probably should have,” Mahl said. “We switched it up with a couple of different zones and if something didn’t work, we didn’t go back to it very quick. I thought our pressure caused some problem and didn’t allow them to get into an offense that they wanted. All in all, I thought we did a great job baseline to baseline.”

Pierson said the defensive changes slowed the Riders down in their half-court sets.

“I think it was a great strategy because the girls had to come down and read what defense they were playing then call a play,” Pierson said. “It made us passive. It kept us guessing and gave us some extra hesitation. We did that to ourselves. They shot as well this game as well as we did against them the first game.”

Good is good

St. Paul’s Caitlin Good put up an impressive individual performance with eight points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals for a do-it-all type of performance. Mahl knew she was the difference maker.

“I told her I was proud of her,” Mahl said. “When she made a mistake, you couldn’t tell. She kept playing hard and she believed in her teammates. She made a mistake and came back and played even harder on defense and that is what we asked of each of our kids coming into this one.”

Ashley Painley dropped a team-high 17 points but was just as impressed with Good as anyone on the floor.

“She is great player even though she doesn’t score a lot,” Painley said. “She makes some incredible passes and plays some of the best defense on the team. It is so much fun to play with her.”

Revenge

The first time around, the Lady Riders handed St. Paul a 20-point loss on its home floor and the outcome of that game had many doubting the Flyers, except for the Flyers that is.

“It was huge but not the deciding factor,” Mahl said. “We talked after a loss to Edison that no one was going to give us a change against Western because of the 20-point loss earlier in the season and rightfully so; we didn’t look very good that day. It was motivation and it was a bit of redemption but I don’t think that was the biggest motivating factor. It is Western and St. Paul, what else needs to be said?”

The win gives the Flyers a chance at their first FC title since 2003 and it is exactly what Painley wants to end her senior season with.

“It is a big deal because we haven’t won conference since 2003 and it is what we worked so hard for all season long,” Painley said. “We did it and we played very well as a team. We scouted them a couple of times and we knew we had to get out on shooters and protect the paint. I thought we did both of those very well. We played tough the whole game.”

Sharing is caring

The Flyers and Riders are now tied atop the FC with a 12-1 conference record. Both teams play again on Thursday and a pair of wins would force them to share the FC title.

To have to share the FC is not ideal, but to have to share it with a senior dominated team like that is OK. I am proud of my girls though. We will bounce back after this for sure,” Pierson said.

Painley led the Flyers with her 17 points while Olivia Powers added 13 to Good’s eight. Lauren Lukasko added eight points as well.

Cora Wyers dropped a team-high 16 points while Andrea Robson added 14 and Brook Ommert added 11. Katie Hipp rounded out the Western scoring with six.

STAT BOOK

St. Paul 18-13-12-16 — 58

Western Reserve 16-9-10-12 — 47

St. Paul 19-51 FG, 16-19 FT, 4-12 3pt. (Painley 1, Good 1, Dilger 1, Baker 1) 33 rebounds (Painley 8, Good 8), 11 turnovers, 14 Assists (Good 5), Steals 13 (Good 6, Painley 5). Scoring: Ashley Painley 3-10-17, Olivia Powers 5-2-13, Caitlin Good 3-2-8, Lauren Lukasko 4-0-8, Elyse Roth 2-1-4, Emily Baker 1-0-3, Meredith Dilger 1-0-3, Kaity Tomshack 1-0-2.N

Western Reserve: 16-45 FG, 10-17 FT, 5-15 3pt. (Hipp 2, Robson 2, Ommert 1) 32 rebounds (Wyers 7), 20 turnovers, 13 Assists (Robson 5), Steals 6 (Hipp 3) Scoring: Cora Wyers 5-6-16, Andrea Robson 5-2-14, Brooke Ommert 4-2-11, Katie Hipp 2-0-6.