Catching you up on the latest in high school sports

W. Reserve 68, Crestview 46

COLLINS — The Roughriders were able to dash past the Cougars in Friday’s Firelands Conference matchup.

Leading by five entering the second quarter, Western Reserve outscored Crestview 22-8 in the second period to take a 38-19 lead into the break. The ‘Riders then outscored the Cougars 30-27 in the second half.

Dale Smith had a huge game for Western, putting up 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. Luke Buck and Aiden Markley each scored 10 points, Tyler Bartlett netted eight. Colton Puder seven, Brayden Hood six, and Lucas Blankenship and Tristen Sapienza both added two. Buck and Puder paced the team with nine rebounds a piece.

The ‘Riders improve to 11-6 overall and 9-3 in the FC. They are currently in third place in the conference, and lead fourth-place South Central by two games.

Western is back in action today at Norwalk.

Edison 51, Port Clinton 34

MILAN — Edison's boys basketball team defeated Port Clinton in Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division action Friday.

The Chargers (10-6, 5-6 SBC) led 9-3 after a low-scoring first quarter and held a 19-14 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Edison outscored the visitors 14-11 in the third quarter and 18-9 in the fourth to pull away for good.

Bryce Ostheimer led the Chargers with 15 points, while Bryce Roberts and James Hill each added 10.

Edison returns to action today at South Central.

Mapleton 74, Monroeville 57

NANKIN — After a neck-in-neck first half, the Mounties were able to pull away from the Eagles to take a 58-38 lead into the fourth quarter that ultimately gave them the win. Coming out of the break, Mapleton by just three points.

Logan Clouse led Monroeville in scoring with 16 points, followed by Nick Newell with 11. Reece Kendall scored eight, Chayce Schaub six, Aiden Stieber three, and Sawyer Schafer, Noah Cleary and Sam Miller all scored two.

The Eagles are scheduled to host Plymouth on Friday for another FC contest.

GIRLS’ HOOPS

S. Central 50, Lucas 31

GREENWICH — A huge second quarter put the Lady Trojans ahead in Thursday’s non-conference win over the Cubs.

After trailing 7-5 after the first, South Central held Lucas to just one point in the second quarter, while scoring 14 to make it a 19-8 halftime lead. The Trojans did not let up, as they outscored the Cubs 31-23 in the second half.

With the win, South Central improves to 3-16 on the season.

Maddie Albert went off for 16 points to lead the Trojans. Ally Burton scored 10, Lily Antonio had eight, Holly Hale five and Cheyenne Swander four.

Hale and Burton also had 10 rebounds apiece. Hale and Antonio both notched four steals, while Burton tallied three. Swander pulled down seven boards.

South Central is slated to host Crestview on Saturday in a Firelands Conference matchup.